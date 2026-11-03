Nigeria: Unilag VC Threatens N1bn Defamation Suit Over Report On Alleged Financial Irregularities

The vice chancellor's lawyer said she does not object to investigative journalism or responsible reporting on matters of public interest but rejects "false and unverified allegations" capable of damaging her reputation.

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Folasade Ogunsola, has threatened to sue an online media organisation, Naija OnPoint, for N1 billion over a report alleging financial irregularities at the university.

In a letter dated 29 October, addressed to the editor-in-chief and publisher of Naija OnPoint, Mrs Ogunsola demanded that the organisation remove the publication, retract it and apologise to Mrs Ogunsola within 48 hours of receiving the letter.

The letter, signed by Taiwo Osipitan, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), of Bayo Osipitan & Co., was made available to PREMIUM TIMES on Saturday.

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The disputed report, titled "Citadel of Criminals: Under VC Folashade Ogunsola, UNILAG Staff Pocketed N397million In Irregular Payments While N434million In Cash Advances Went Unretired", was published on Naija OnPoint's website and its accounts on X and LinkedIn, according to the letter.

However, PREMIUM TIMES could not independently find the report on Naija OnPoint's website. A report with the same headline was published by Secrets Reporters on 24 October.

The Secrets Reporters investigation alleged that university staff received N397.5 million in irregular payments, while N434.8 million in cash advances remained unretired.

It also reported that N355.6 million in payments had no supporting documents and that N178 million was paid to staff as unapproved allowances.

The publication also reported N121.7 million worth of store items allegedly missing from the university's inventory records, N116.4 million in payments said to have violated the federal government's e-payment policy and N82.9 million in cash advances granted above the approved limit.

The report also listed unaccounted withdrawals from university accounts, unapproved travel grants and payments for international trips allegedly made without approval.

It was the third in a series of reports by Secrets Reporters into the university's financial management under Mrs Ogunsola.

In two earlier reports, the publication alleged that UNILAG failed to disclose N7.83 billion worth of contracts on Nigeria's Open Contracting Portal, did not remit N3.89 billion in internally generated revenue to government coffers and paid N7 billion for contracts whose execution auditors could not verify.

The publication linked the alleged financial irregularities to Mrs Ogunsola, who was vice-chancellor during the financial year covered by the audit.

But her lawyer said the report wrongly associated their client with alleged financial misconduct by unidentified university staff.

Mr Osipitan, a professor, argued that its headline and contents portrayed her as a dishonest administrator who condoned the misappropriation of public funds and presided over a university populated by criminals.

The lawyer stated that Mrs Ogunsola did not object to investigative journalism or responsible reporting on matters of public interest but rejected "false and unverified allegations" capable of damaging her reputation.

He said she denied engaging in, authorising, participating in or knowingly facilitating any criminal conduct or financial impropriety.

The lawyer also cited laws on defamation and cybercrime, specifically referring to Section 24 of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, Etc.) Act, as amended.

He demanded that Naija OnPoint publish a retraction and apology with prominence comparable to the original report. The organisation was also asked to provide a written undertaking not to republish the allegations and to take steps to prevent their further circulation.

The lawyer warned that failure to meet the demands within 48 hours would lead to legal action against the organisation and other persons responsible for circulating the publication.

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He also threatened to refer the matter to law enforcement authorities for investigation and possible prosecution.

In the proposed suit, Mrs Ogunsola is seeking N500 million in general damages and another N500 million in exemplary damages.

She is also seeking a court declaration that the publication is defamatory, an order compelling its removal from the website and social media platforms, and a perpetual injunction restraining further publication of the allegations.

Reaction

NaijaOnPoint's Head publisher, Anthony Balogun, said the publication had removed the report from its website and social media platforms, including X and LinkedIn.

In an email to PREMIUM TIMES on Monday, Mr Balogun said the article was culled from Secrets Reporters and was not an original investigation by NaijaOnPoint.

He added that the publication had informed Mrs Ogunsola's lawyer of the removal and received an acknowledgement of its response.

"We consider the matter resolved," he said.