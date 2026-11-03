Nigeria: Kano APC Dismisses Kwankwaso's Allegation Over Missing NDC Guber Candidate's Name

The APC in Kano has dismissed Sen. Rabiu Kwankwaso's claim that it and Gov. Abba Yusuf omitted NDC candidate's name from INEC list.

The candidate in question is Aminu Abdussalam-Gwarzo of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC).

This is contained in a statement issued by the Chairman, All Progressives Congress (APC), Kano State, Alhaji Umar Haruna-Doguwa, made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Kano.

"The party described the allegation as false, baseless and an attempt by Kwankwaso to blackmail the APC and its governorship candidate.

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"The APC maintained that the case originated from the internal crisis within the NDC.

"Neither the party nor Gov. Yusuf has any involvement whatsoever in the legal proceedings surrounding the NDC candidate.

"It was instituted by party members against the NDC itself, and not by the APC, its governorship candidate or the Kano State Government," he said.

The chairman stressed that attempts to associate the APC and its candidate with the matter were misleading and intended to shift attention from the internal challenges confronting the NDC.

Haruna-Doguwa said the party distanced itself from the legal proceedings, insisting that neither the APC nor its governorship candidate sponsored, influenced or facilitated the court action against Abdussalam-Gwarzo.

"The judiciary is an independent arm of government and neither the APC nor its governorship candidate has the authority to dictate its proceedings or decisions," he said.

He challenged Sen. Kwankwaso to provide credible and verifiable evidence linking the APC or Gov. Yusuf to the case, rather than making allegations capable of misleading the public and creating unnecessary political tension.

"The APC described the allegation as an unfortunate attempt at political blackmail, particularly coming from Sen. Kwankwaso, who is the Vice-Presidential candidate of the NDC," he said.

Haruna-Doguwa added that every eligible candidate has the constitutional right to participate in the 2027 general elections in accordance with the law.

He reaffirmed the APC's commitment to democratic principles and welcomed the participation of opposition parties in the electoral process, stressing that it has no reason to plot against any political party or candidate.

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The chairman called on the public to disregard attempts to associate the APC and its governorship candidate with the NDC's internal legal battle.

Haruna-Doguwa reiterated that neither the party nor its candidate had any hand, directly or indirectly, in the proceedings or any decision concerning the party's candidate. (NAN)