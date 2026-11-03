Nigeria: Okada Rider Stabs 25-Year-Old Boxer to Death in Ibadan

IBADAN — A 25-year-old amateur boxer, identified simply as Kehinde and popularly known as KBlaq, has been stabbed to death by a commercial motorcyclist following a dispute over transport fare at Olodo Garage, Lagelu Local Government Area of Oyo State.

The incident reportedly occurred after a disagreement between the deceased and the motorcyclist over payment of an agreed fare, triggering tension in the area and disrupting commercial activities.

An eyewitness said the disagreement began after Kehinde allegedly failed to honour an agreement reached with the rider over the fare, leading to a heated argument that escalated into a physical confrontation.

It was gathered that during the altercation, the motorcyclist allegedly brought out a sharp object and stabbed the boxer.

Kehinde reportedly sustained fatal injuries and died following the attack.

The killing has heightened tension around Olodo Garage, with commercial motorcyclists reportedly withdrawing their services amid fears of possible reprisal attacks.

The withdrawal has disrupted transportation in the area, forcing commuters to trek long distances to their destinations, while traders and other residents have also been affected by the disruption to daily activities.

Confirming the incident in a telephone conversation with our correspondent, the Oyo State Police Public Relations Officer, Ayanlade Olayinka, said the matter was under investigation.