Liberia: Leiti Scores 93 Percent in Nat'l Integrity Index Assessment

The Liberia Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (LEITI) has scored 93 percent in Phase One of the Governance Commission's National Integrity Index (NII) pilot assessment, placing second among seven government integrity institutions recognized for their performance in promoting transparency, accountability, and institutional integrity.

The recognition was announced Thursday evening, October 29, 2026, during the Governance Commission's National Integrity Index Awards and Dinner Night, where LEITI was placed in the High Integrity Performance Tier following an independent assessment of its institutional practices and governance standards.

According to the assessment results, the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) and the Internal Audit Agency (IAA) jointly secured first place with 96 percent, while LEITI followed with 93 percent, reflecting its performance across five thematic areas established under the pilot initiative.

The five areas assessed were Transparency, Accountability, Ethical Compliance, Citizen Engagement, and Institutional Capacity. These indicators are designed to evaluate how public institutions conduct their operations, uphold ethical standards, account for their decisions, engage citizens, and maintain the institutional systems necessary for effective public service delivery.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The assessment forms part of broader efforts to strengthen integrity standards across Liberia's public sector by establishing measurable benchmarks for institutional performance and encouraging government institutions to improve their governance practices.

The pilot assessment also involved scrutiny and validation of draft institutional reports by leading civil society organizations in Liberia before the final reports were completed, providing an additional layer of stakeholder engagement in the assessment process.

LEITI's 93 percent performance reflects its standing across the five assessment areas and highlights the importance of institutional transparency and public accountability, particularly in sectors involving the management of Liberia's natural resources.

As an institution mandated to promote transparency and accountability in the extractive industries, LEITI plays an important role in ensuring that information concerning revenues generated from the country's mining, oil, gas, and other natural resource sectors is made available to the public.

Through its work, the institution supports public disclosure of extractive industry payments and government receipts, beneficial ownership transparency, contract transparency, and access to relevant information concerning the management of Liberia's natural resources.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Mineral Resources By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

These initiatives are intended to strengthen public oversight, reduce opportunities for corruption and revenue leakages, and empower citizens, civil society organizations, and other stakeholders to participate meaningfully in monitoring the extractive sector.

The institution's recognition under the National Integrity Index therefore provides an opportunity to highlight the relationship between transparency in natural resource governance and broader efforts to strengthen public sector accountability.

Beyond the recognition, the assessment is expected to provide an important institutional benchmark for identifying areas requiring improvement, strengthening internal systems, and sustaining governance practices that promote ethical conduct and effective service delivery.

The five thematic indicators are particularly significant because they extend the measurement of institutional integrity beyond the publication of information to include how public institutions account for their decisions, comply with ethical standards, interact with citizens, and maintain the capacity to discharge their responsibilities.

The National Integrity Index is jointly implemented by the Governance Commission and the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) as part of efforts to promote integrity, transparency, and accountability within Liberia's public institutions.

The initiative seeks to encourage public institutions to embrace measurable governance standards, identify institutional weaknesses, and strengthen mechanisms that support ethical leadership and responsible management of public resources.