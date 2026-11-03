Nigeria: Edo Spends N14.5bn On Security, Starves Security Ministry of Capital Funding

The Edo government spent N14.48 billion on security votes and services in nine months amid persistent kidnappings and violent attacks, but released no capital funds to the ministry responsible for coordinating public security.

The Edo State Government spent N14.48 billion on security votes and related services in the first nine months of 2026 but released no capital funds to its Ministry of Public Security and Safety, which is officially responsible for coordinating security and safety operations across the state.

The expenditure, contained in the state's third-quarter 2026 Budget Performance Report, raises questions about the government's funding priorities at a time when Edo continues to face security concerns, including kidnapping, cultism, armed attacks and other violent crimes.

According to the report, the government spent N11.31 billion on security votes, including operations, between January and September, representing 66.1 per cent of the N17.11 billion allocated for the purpose.

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It also spent N3.17 billion on security services from a separate budget of N4.05 billion, representing 78.3 per cent performance.

Combined, the two expenditure lines amounted to N14.48 billion within the nine-month period.

However, the Ministry of Public Security and Safety, despite its statutory responsibilities, received no capital release during the period under review, even though N250 million was earmarked for capital projects in the 2026 budget.

The ministry also received only 24.8 per cent of its N650 million overhead allocation, leaving most of the funds unreleased by the end of September.

According to the ministry's facebook page, the ministry is responsible for protecting lives, securing property and coordinating safety operations across the state.

Its unfunded capital projects included the procurement of body cameras, fire suits and breathing apparatus, as well as security equipment for the Edo State Security Corps and Command.

Other planned projects included establishing a safety and security information database and a mobile validation system.

The absence of capital releases means the ministry had no budgetary funding for these planned projects during the nine-month period, according to the budget performance report.

The disparity stands out because the ministry's responsibilities extend beyond conventional security operations to include public safety infrastructure, emergency response equipment and coordination of security information.

Security concerns in Edo

Edo has faced persistent security challenges, with kidnapping, attacks on communities and criminal activities along major roads featuring among the concerns raised by residents and public officials.

The state's security challenges have also drawn national attention, particularly following violent incidents involving travellers, residents and communities.

The security situation has been documented in several reports. In January 2026, PREMIUM TIMES reported that residents of Ekpoma and neighbouring communities protested escalating kidnappings, disrupting economic activities. The protesters blocked a federal highway and prevented vehicles from passing.

The European Union Agency for Asylum, in its January 2026 report on Nigeria's security situation, identified kidnapping for ransom, cult-related killings, communal violence and attacks by armed groups among the security challenges in Edo.

The agency cited data from the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project which recorded 237 security incidents and 212 fatalities in Edo between January 2024 and August 2025.

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The concerns have persisted in 2026. In August, police rescued four people abducted along the Lagos-Benin Expressway after armed men reportedly blocked the Ugbokun axis with logs of wood and leaves before attacking motorists.

In September, the police said they arrested 13 suspected kidnappers and rescued nine victims across the state during August.

The Edo State Government has also acknowledged the security challenges. In June, Commissioner for Public Safety and Security, Festus Ebea, said the government was deploying forest guards and members of the Edo State Security Corps to strengthen security across the state's 18 local government areas.

The latest budget figures present an important question about the relationship between the government's substantial security expenditure and its funding of the ministry responsible for coordinating public safety.