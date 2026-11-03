Liberian-Owned Geomining Makes Case for Local Expertise At International Mining Conference

Monrovia-Firm uses LIMEC 2026 to showcase technical capabilities and pursue partnerships, as pressure grows for indigenous businesses to secure a greater share of Liberia's mining and energy investments.

MARGIBI COUNTY, LIBERIA, October 29, 2026 -- A Liberian-owned mining and environmental consultancy has called attention to the capacity of indigenous businesses to participate in the country's extractive industries, using a major international mining and energy conference to position local expertise before government officials, investors and industry stakeholders.

GeoMining & Environmental Consultancy Inc., a 100 per cent Liberian-owned firm, showcased its professional services at the second Liberia International Mining and Energy Conference and Expo (LIMEC 2026), held at the Farmington Hotel in Margibi County from October 28 to 29.

Its participation comes at a time when Liberia is seeking to attract greater investment into its mineral, petroleum and energy sectors, while confronting the challenge of ensuring that local businesses benefit meaningfully from the opportunities created by those investments.

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Through its exhibition booth, GeoMining presented its institutional capabilities, engaged prospective investors and explored opportunities for strategic partnerships with companies and organisations operating across the extractive and energy industries.

The firm presence at the conference placed a locally owned consultancy alongside international industry attendees and reinforcing the called for Liberian experts and institutions to have a stronger participatory role in providing the technical and professional services required to develop the country's natural resources.

GeoMining Consultancy Executive Director, Carlos E. Tingban, a former Assistant Minister, reflected private sector interest in the policy discussions, investment opportunities and professional networks shaping the future of Liberia's mining and energy industries.

LIMEC 2026, held under the theme "Transforming Liberia's Economy: Driving Development Through Sustainable Mining and Energy Investment," brought together senior government officials, diplomatic representatives, international investors, mining and energy companies, development partners and technical experts.

Discussions during the two-day event addressed investment promotion, infrastructure development, operational efficiency, renewable energy, petroleum exploration and environmental sustainability.

According to him, the wider issue extends beyond attracting foreign capital.

He believes that Liberia's mining and energy ambitions must also create opportunities for indigenous enterprises capable of delivering specialised services to investors and operators at all levels.

"The distinction is important in a sector where the scale of investment often brings international contractors and technical service providers into the country; Without meaningful opportunities for qualified Liberian companies, much of the professional and commercial value generated by resource development risks remaining outside the domestic business community," he stated.

GeoMining's participation therefore placed local technical capacity at the centre of its engagement with the conference, demonstrating its intention to compete for opportunities and establish relationships with stakeholders across the industry.

The firm maintains that sustainable resource development requires competent technical consultancy, effective environmental management, responsible investment practices and stronger collaboration between government, investors and indigenous service providers.

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Accordingly, It also argues that local content must be reflected in actual commercial participation, rather than remaining an aspiration in policy documents. This means creating an environment in which Liberian-owned firms can compete for contracts, build institutional capacity and contribute to the technical work underpinning mining, petroleum and energy projects.

This is happening at a time when Liberia continues to pursue investment in its natural resources, the ability of local companies to move from the margins of the industry into substantive professional roles will be an important part of the country's economic transformation.

GeoMining & Environmental Consultancy Inc. is seeking to establish its place in that process, using its participation at LIMEC 2026 to raise its international profile, demonstrate its capabilities and pursue partnerships that could expand the contribution of Liberian professionals to the extractive industries.