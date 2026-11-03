Liberia: Nche, UNDP Push Reforms to Strengthen Liberia's Public Universities

The National Commission on Higher Education (NCHE), with support from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), has concluded a two-day retreat aimed at strengthening governance, accountability and academic standards across Liberia's state-owned universities and colleges.

The retreat, which ended over the weekend in Ganta, brought together presidents and vice presidents of public higher education institutions, development partners and other stakeholders under the theme, "Strengthening Higher Education Governance and Quality Assurance Through Leadership, Collaboration and Institutional Standardization."

Speaking at the opening ceremony, NCHE Executive Director Dr. Cecelia Cassell said the gathering aimed to promote collaboration, peer learning, and the exchange of best practices among public universities and colleges.

Cassell emphasized that improving higher education requires stronger coordination among institutions, regulatory authorities and development partners.

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She said the retreat gave university leaders an opportunity to assess institutional challenges, share experiences and identify practical measures to improve governance and academic standards.

According to her, sustainable progress in higher education depends on a shared vision, collective commitment and coordinated action.

UNDP Deputy Resident Representative Loui Kuukpen reaffirmed the organization's commitment to supporting Liberia's higher education sector through human capital development, digital transformation and innovation.

Kuukpen challenged university administrators to prioritize academic quality while expanding access to higher education, stressing the importance of institutional accountability and effective leadership.

Delivering the keynote address on behalf of Education Minister Dr. Jarso Jallah, Monrovia Consolidated School System Superintendent Dr. Augurie Stevens assured participants of the Ministry of Education's support for the initiative.

Stevens noted that the growing number of secondary school graduates seeking university admission requires stronger institutional capacity, improved academic standards and effective governance.

He emphasized the need for public universities and colleges to prepare for rising enrollment while maintaining educational quality.

Meanwhile, Emmanuel Waydon, technical focal person at the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning's Department of Aid and Debt Management, represented Finance Minister Augustine Ngafuan.

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Waydon urged university leaders to move beyond discussions and translate lessons from the retreat into practical institutional reforms.

He encouraged participants to strengthen financial management, improve accountability for public resources and explore opportunities for collaboration in academic and administrative services.

Waydon also stressed the importance of partnerships with the private sector and development organizations to mobilize additional resources for public higher education.