West Africa: Liberia Establishes 13 Mechanization Hubs As China Donates 304 Farm Machines

Published: November 2, 2026

CAREYSBURG, Montserrado County -- The Liberian government has established 13 agricultural mechanization hubs across six counties and selected 130 Liberians for specialized training after China donated 304 agricultural machines, as President Joseph Nyuma Boakai demands measurable results from investments intended to modernize the country's farming sector.

Agriculture Minister Dr. J. Alexander Nuetah announced the initiatives Friday, Oct. 30, 2026, during the official handover ceremony in Careysburg, disclosing plans to introduce a private-sector management arrangement to ensure the equipment is properly maintained and made available to farmers at affordable costs.

According to Nuetah, the Ministry of Agriculture is working with the Public Procurement and Concessions Commission (PPCC) to develop a management framework to improve efficiency, accountability, and accessibility.

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He said the 13 mechanization hubs have been established in Bong, Nimba, Lofa, Margibi, Montserrado and Bomi counties to give farmers access to machinery and related agricultural services.

The minister also announced that 130 Liberians, predominantly young people, have been selected for a 40-day training program in machinery operation and maintenance, with technical assistance from six Chinese specialists.

Nuetah said the initiative is intended to address challenges associated with limited access to modern agricultural equipment, which continues to affect productivity and farming operations across Liberia.

He described the donation as an important contribution to the government's efforts to modernize agriculture, strengthen food security and create economic opportunities.

The minister emphasized that the initiative aligns with Liberia's National Agriculture Development Plan (2024-2030) and the government's ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development.

Speaking at the ceremony, President Boakai challenged the Ministry of Agriculture to ensure that the donated equipment produces tangible benefits for farmers rather than becoming another government initiative with limited results.

"We are not responsible for the past, but we are responsible for providing for now," Boakai declared.

The president stressed that his administration must address existing challenges in the agricultural sector, regardless of when those problems originated.

He directed the ministry to prioritize deploying qualified technicians and ensure farmers across the country can access the machines.

Boakai also cautioned against establishing agricultural facilities in counties without the equipment and trained personnel necessary to make them operational.

"When people give you gifts, the appreciation is not ceremonial; it is for them to see results," he said.

The Liberian leader emphasized that the success of the Chinese donation would ultimately depend on whether the machines improve agricultural productivity and support farmers.

"I have lived long enough to listen to plenty talk; but what I want to see is action," Boakai added.

His remarks underscored the administration's responsibility to translate agricultural investments and international assistance into practical services for rural communities.

The president also reaffirmed Liberia's commitment to strengthening bilateral relations with China, thanking Chinese President Xi Jinping and Ambassador Yin Chengwu for Beijing's continued development assistance.

He described China as a dependable development partner and thanked it for its support for Liberia's agricultural transformation efforts.

Presenting the machinery on behalf of the Chinese government, Ambassador Yin reaffirmed Beijing's commitment to supporting Liberia's agricultural modernization and food security objectives.

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The ambassador emphasized that agriculture remains central to national development, economic stability and the well-being of citizens.

He said China's cooperation with Liberia reflects a shared commitment to improving agricultural productivity and strengthening the country's capacity to meet its food needs.

Yin also acknowledged the importance of agriculture under President Boakai's ARREST Agenda, describing the sector as essential to employment creation and sustainable development.

According to the ambassador, the donation represents a new phase of agricultural cooperation between Liberia and China, with opportunities for further collaboration in mechanization, technical training and agricultural development.

He reaffirmed China's readiness to deepen its partnership with Liberia and support initiatives to improve farmers' livelihoods.