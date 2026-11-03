Liberia: Lartey Play Down Title Ambition As Shaita Angels Maintain Perfect Start

Shaita Angels coach Robert Lartey says it is too early to predict the title race, despite his team's perfect start to the 2026-27 Liberia Football Association Women's First Division League.

Shaita extended their winning run to four matches with a commanding 7-0 victory over Real Muja on Saturday at the SKD Annex.

The Angels have scored 14 goals without conceding in their opening four games, including a 2-0 derby victory over defending champions Determine Girls FC.

They lead the league standings with 12 points.

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Kumba Kuyateh and Deborah Nyarko each scored twice, while Christine Kuadio, Sarah Abrafi and Lucy Kikeh added a goal apiece to complete the emphatic victory.

Real Muja, meanwhile, remain without a win or draw since the start of the season.

Lartey joined Shaita ahead of the current campaign after guiding Determine Girls to dominate Liberian women's football for six consecutive seasons. He is now tasked with ending his former club's dominance.

Despite his team's impressive form, the experienced coach believes the title race remains wide open.

"It is too early to determine the season. In fact, all the clubs are doing well. You see Small Town winning games and scoring goals, even my former club, Determine Girls. This season will be tough," Lartey told reporters after the match.

Meanwhile, Determine Girls responded with an emphatic 7-2 victory over Ravia Angels at the SKD Annex to remain in contention.

Catherine Jatta and Delphine Glao each scored twice, while Louise Brown, Diatta and Ruggy also found the net for the former champions. Makasia Saryon and Princess Brown scored for Ravia Angels.

Small Town Football Academy also maintained their strong form with a 4-1 win over Earth Angels.

Augusta Chukwu scored twice, while Martha Kolleh and Gloria Karyah added a goal each. Princess Nyenkan scored the consolation goal for Earth Angels.

At D-Tweh Field, World Girls defeated newly promoted Monrovia Queens 4-0. Rose, Victoria and Mamie Kallon scored, while an own goal completed the victory.

Monrovia Queens are still searching for their first win since gaining promotion to the top flight.

Rover Ladies recorded their first victory of the season, edging Tap Tap FC 2-1 at Gompa Stadium.

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Adekemi Paulina Akintan scored both goals for Rover Ladies, while Jebbeh Mohammed netted for Tap Tap.

Elsewhere, Senior Female Professional defeated Bushrod Queens 2-1 at Tusa Field.

Nelresa Teah and Erica Parson scored for Senior Female Professional, while Alice Awo Ogor got the lone goal for Bushrod Queens.

With four rounds completed, Shaita Angels remain the team to beat, but Determine Girls and Small Town are keeping the pressure on as the race for the 2026-27 league title takes shape.