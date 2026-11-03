Gambia: IEC Registers 1.14 Million Voters Across 730 Registration Centres

3 November 2026
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

The Independent Electoral Commission says its voter registers contain 1,146,474 registered voters across 53 constituencies, 730 registration centres and 1,773 polling stations. Chairman Joseph Colley gave the regional figures at a press conference.

Banjul has three constituencies, 17 registration centres and 38 polling stations, with 24,820 registered voters. Basse has seven constituencies, 109 registration centres and 227 polling stations, with 140,175 voters.

Brikama has 12 constituencies, 179 registration centres and 632 polling stations. It has the largest voter total, at 437,020. Janjanbureh has 11 constituencies, 128 registration centres and 239 polling stations, with 140,899 registered voters.

Kanifing has seven constituencies, 98 registration centres and 306 polling stations, with 210,437 voters. Kerewan has seven constituencies, 126 registration centres and 215 polling stations, with 127,181 voters. Mansakonko has six constituencies, 73 registration centres and 116 polling stations, with 65,942 registered voters. Banjul has the smallest voter total, at 24,820.

Together, the seven electoral areas account for 53 constituencies, 730 registration centres, 1,773 polling stations and 1,146,474 registered voters. The IEC said the registers would be used for the upcoming presidential election and other elections.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

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