Nigeria: FG Pays N140m Reward to Super Falcons for Wafcon Victory

The federal government has fulfilled the $100,000 reward promise to each member of the Super Falcons following Nigeria's triumph at the 2025 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

The players have begun receiving payments equivalent to about N140 million per player, according to a statement from the National Sports Commission (NSC).

President Bola Tinubu had pledged the reward after the Super Falcons secured a record-extending 10th continental title, defeating hosts Morocco 3-2 in a dramatic final in July 2025.

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Nigeria had trailed 2-0 before mounting a spirited second-half comeback to reclaim the African crown and reaffirm their dominance in women's football on the continent.

Super Falcons captain Rasheedat Ajibade expressed appreciation to the President for fulfilling the pledge, describing the payment as recognition of the team's achievement.

The latest payment follows a similar reward for Nigeria's women's basketball team, D'Tigress, after their victory at the 2025 FIBA Women's AfroBasket, where they claimed a fifth consecutive continental title.

The NSC said the President's support for national teams was part of efforts to recognise sporting excellence and motivate athletes to achieve greater success in international competitions.

The commission, led by its chairman, Shehu Dikko, and Director-General, Bukola Olopade, has also emphasised athlete welfare, international exposure and the organisation of major sporting events as part of its sports administration agenda.

According to the commission, Nigeria has hosted about 30 international sporting competitions under its watch, strengthening the country's profile as a destination for major sporting events.

The NSC commended Tinubu for supporting Nigerian athletes and rewarding their achievements, saying such gestures could strengthen confidence among athletes and sports administrators while promoting accountability and national pride.