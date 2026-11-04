Nigeria: Bayelsa United Target Return to NPFL

Bayelsa United Technical Adviser, Coach Abdul Maikaba, has declared that the team is fully prepared for the upcoming 2026/2027 Nigeria National League (NNL) season, with their eyes firmly set on securing an immediate return to the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL).

Maikaba confirmed that the "Prosperity Boys" are in peak condition following a dominant 4-1 pre-season victory over Ogunbor United FA of Sapele at Southern Delta University in Ozoro, Delta State.

Speaking after the match, Maikaba expressed strong satisfaction with the team's pre-season form, particularly highlighting their attacking efficiency and conversion rate.

Across 10 pre-season fixtures, Bayelsa United scored an impressive 35 goals--averaging 3.5 goals per match--which the coach described as a promising signal of their offensive firepower ahead of the new campaign.

"The boys have responded very well," Maikaba said. "Scoring 35 goals in 10 games shows that we are creating and converting our chances. While we still need to fine-tune a few areas, overall, I am very satisfied with our progress."

The former Plateau United and Akwa United tactician praised the management of Bayelsa United for putting together a top-tier pre-season program, noting that the tour offered valuable competitive exposure.

Bayelsa United, who suffered relegation last season, will kick off their NNL campaign against Abia Comets of Umuahia on November 8, 2026, at the Samson Siasia Stadium in Yenagoa.