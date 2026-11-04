Nigeria: 2-Year Anniversary - Yarma Hails Dikko's Leadership At NSC

Prominent sports administrator and pioneer Executive Chairman of the Gombe State Sports Commission, Hon. Farouk Yarma, has commended Mallam Shehu Dikko on his second anniversary as Chairman of the National Sports Commission (NSC).

In a celebratory tribute, Yarma lauded Dikko's calm demeanour, consultative administrative style, and relentless drive to turn Nigerian sports into a viable economic power center.

Dikko was appointed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu following a major administrative overhaul that scrapped the Ministry of Sports Development in favour of a reinstated NSC tasked with expanding the national sports economy.

Two years into his stewardship, stakeholders across the country have acknowledged his structural reforms, grassroots priorities, and commitment to institutional growth.

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In his anniversary message, Yarma--who also served as Gombe State Commissioner for Youth Empowerment--highlighted Dikko's strategic vision of shifting Nigerian sports away from mere competitive participation toward a self-sustaining market.

"Particularly commendable is your commitment to repositioning sports beyond competitive participation towards a sustainable industry capable of attracting investment, creating employment and expanding opportunities for young Nigerians," Yarma said.

"Your advocacy for private sector engagement and improved sporting infrastructure reflects an appreciation of the sector's broader contribution to national development."

The tribute further highlighted the NSC chairman's focus on long-term sustainability through talent identification, school sports, and direct athlete support. According to Yarma, building lasting success begins with steady investment in young people and the grassroots systems that nurture them.

Yarma also underscored Dikko's dedication to the well-being of Nigerian athletes representing the nation on global stages.

"Above all, your prioritisation of athletes' welfare merits particular acknowledgement," Yarma stated. "The men and women who represent Nigeria make considerable personal sacrifices in pursuit of excellence. Their preparation, well-being and professional development must therefore remain central to sports administration."

The proprietor of Yarmalight FC concluded his tribute with prayers for sound health and continued success as Dikko consolidates the gains of his first two years, strengthening institutional capacity and positioning Nigerian sports for sustainable future success.