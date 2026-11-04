Nigeria: NNL, Locker Room Bonus Renew Partnership With N496.9m Deal

The Nigeria National League (NNL) and Locker Room Bonus (LRB) have renewed their partnership for the 2026/2027 season, with an estimated value of N496.9 million aimed at improving player welfare and rewarding winning performances.

The agreement will enable eligible players and technical crew across the league's 34 clubs to receive match-win bonuses directly into their mobile money accounts before leaving the dressing room.

The package covers match-win bonuses, operational promotional support and an N8 million fund for recognising outstanding players and clubs at the end of the season.

NNL Chief Operating Officer, Danlanmi Alanana, said the initiative had increased competition among participating teams and encouraged players and coaches to improve their performances.

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"It has also made the league very competitive. Everybody wants to win and therefore, you see there's an enhancement of performance by the players. The coaches are also putting in their best to ensure that their team wins. So it has brought in so much competition among the players," Alanana said.

The renewed agreement builds on the programme's reported performance during the 2025/2026 regular season and Super 4, when more than 5,000 direct mobile transactions worth N289.7 million were recorded.

Meanwhile, the 2026/2027 Nigeria National League (NNL) season kicked off on November 1, 2026, with Owerri football legend Mobi Patrick Oparaku performing the ceremonial kick-off before Heartland FC and Crown FC played out an entertaining 2-2 draw at the Dan Anyiam Stadium, Owerri.