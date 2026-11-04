Cote d'Ivoire: Alios Finance Côte d'Ivoire Reports Nearly Fourfold Increase in Profit

Société africaine de crédit automobile (SAFCA), operating as Alios Finance Côte d'Ivoire, reported a significant increase in net profit for the third quarter of 2026. The company's net profit nearly quadrupled compared to the same period last year. These results, released on November 3, 2026, highlight a remarkable growth phase for the African auto finance company.

The substantial profit growth was driven by a 39.2% increase in net banking income, which reached 4.57 billion FCFA as of September 30, 2026, up from 3.28 billion FCFA in 2025. A key factor was the reversal in the cost of risk, shifting from a net charge of 175 million FCFA in 2025 to a net gain of 88 million FCFA in 2026. Management attributed this improvement to a high-quality portfolio and effective debt collection efforts.

SAFCA's net profit surged to 1.206 billion FCFA at the end of September 2026, a 294% increase from 306 million FCFA a year earlier. The company's total balance sheet expanded by 82.2%, reaching 146.75 billion FCFA from 80.54 billion FCFA over the same period. Customer operations grew by 23.8% to 72.58 billion FCFA, while treasury and credit institution operations soared by 149.5% to 18.21 billion FCFA. Equity and similar resources also increased by 56.2% to 8.62 billion FCFA.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

This performance indicates a significant expansion in scale for SAFCA, demonstrating its enhanced ability to convert revenue into profits. The company successfully completed a capital increase on June 11, 2026, raising 1.5 billion FCFA with a 100% subscription rate, strengthening its capital base to 4.75 billion FCFA. Strong regulatory compliance--with solvency, Tier 1, and leverage ratios all exceeding minimum requirements--further reinforces investor confidence. On the BRVM, SAFCA's stock has shown a robust annual trend, gaining 69.44% year-to-date despite recent market corrections.

SAFCA plans to sustain its growth momentum by expanding credit production in Côte d'Ivoire and across the subregion, including Senegal, Mali, and Burkina Faso. The company also aims to diversify its customer offerings and funding sources. Management will continue efforts to control the cost of risk and operating expenses to consolidate these gains and ensure long-term growth.

Key Takeaways

SAFCA's exceptional third-quarter 2026 results, marked by a nearly fourfold increase in net profit, underscore a significant shift in its operational and financial capabilities, signaling a "change of scale" for the African automotive credit company.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Business Company Cote d'Ivoire By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

This performance goes beyond mere growth in business activity, reflecting a strategic transformation driven by both revenue expansion and improved risk management. The company's ability to turn the cost of risk into a net profit, coupled with robust growth in net banking income, highlights effective management of its loan portfolio and recovery processes.

Furthermore, the substantial expansion of its balance sheet, driven by increased customer operations and diversified funding, positions SAFCA for sustained growth across the subregion. The successful 1.5 billion FCFA capital increase, fully subscribed on the UEMOA regional financial market, not only boosted its share capital but also reinforced its equity base, providing the necessary financial strength for its expansion plans in Côte d'Ivoire, Senegal, Mali, and Burkina Faso.

This strategic strengthening, coupled with strict adherence to prudential regulatory ratios, signals a well-managed institution poised to capitalize on opportunities in the West African financial landscape. The positive year-to-date stock performance on the BRVM further validates investor confidence in SAFCA's trajectory and its potential for continued value creation in the regional market.