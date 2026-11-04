Nigeria: Senate Rejects Move to Revive Nigeria Air, Demands Direct Flights to China

The Senate has shelved calls for the revival of a national carrier, insisting that the proposal requires a separate substantive motion for legislative consideration, while demanding direct flight opportunities for Nigerian airlines to China.

The position followed deliberations on a motion sponsored by the Senate Chief Whip, Senator Mohammed Tahir Monguno, seeking the renegotiation of the Bilateral Air Service Agreement (BASA) between Nigeria and China to guarantee reciprocal flight rights for indigenous airlines.

Although several lawmakers supported the revival of a national carrier, the Senate maintained that the proposal would require a separate legislative process before any formal decision could be taken.

The debate also featured concerns over alleged illegal mining activities by Chinese nationals in Nigeria, calls for stronger indigenous airlines and demands for strict reciprocity in the country's aviation relationship with China.

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Leading the debate, Monguno, who represents Borno North, recalled that Nigeria and China signed the Bilateral Air Service Agreement under former President Muhammadu Buhari to establish direct commercial air links and regulate flight operations between the two countries.

He, however, expressed concern that the agreement had not been effectively implemented to guarantee reciprocal benefits for Nigerian airlines.

Monguno disclosed that bilateral trade between Nigeria and China reached $18 billion in the first half of 2025, representing a 25 per cent year-on-year increase, while total trade volume stood at $28 billion in 2024.

He also revealed that more than 100,000 Nigerians reside in China, while over 500,000 Chinese nationals live in Nigeria, stressing that the growing economic and population ties made direct air connectivity increasingly necessary.

According to him, effective implementation of the agreement would transform the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, and the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, into major aviation gateways connecting West and Central Africa to East Asia.

He identified reduced travel time, improved supply chains, increased airline revenues, foreign exchange retention and expanded opportunities for small and medium-scale enterprises as some of the benefits of direct flights.

The Senate Chief Whip further argued that improved air connectivity would support non-oil exports, particularly agricultural products, while strengthening Nigeria's position in international trade.

He called on the Federal Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, the Central Bank of Nigeria and the Nigeria Customs Service to collaborate towards effective implementation of the agreement.

Seconding the motion, Senator Abdul Ahmed Ningi, representing Bauchi Central, described the proposal as patriotic and beneficial to the country but raised concerns over the activities of Chinese nationals in Nigeria's solid minerals sector.

Ningi alleged that some Chinese mining operations in parts of Bauchi State and other locations might be operating without complying with all relevant legal requirements.

He particularly cited mining activities in communities within his constituency bordering Kaduna and Plateau states, expressing concern over the scale of operations, equipment deployed and alleged exportation of raw mineral resources without sufficient local processing.

The lawmaker called for stronger government oversight to ensure that Nigeria derives adequate economic benefits from its mineral resources.

On the aviation agreement, Ningi lamented that Nigerians travelling to China often had to connect through countries such as Morocco, the United Arab Emirates, Ethiopia and the United Kingdom because of the absence of direct flights by Nigerian airlines.

He argued that domestic carriers should receive the necessary government support to operate direct international routes.

Ningi specifically identified Air Peace, United Nigeria Airlines, Azman Air and Ibom Air as Nigerian carriers that could be encouraged to expand their operations to China, subject to the necessary regulatory and operational requirements.

He insisted that Nigeria should not continue granting Chinese airlines access to its aviation market without securing equivalent opportunities for Nigerian carriers.

The senator consequently called for a review of the BASA if China failed to guarantee reciprocal flight rights for Nigerian airlines.

Contributing to the debate, Senate President Godswill Akpabio advocated the revival of a national airline, arguing that Nigeria needed a strong indigenous carrier to compete effectively in the international aviation market.

He recalled the defunct Nigerian Airways, noting that the country once operated a sizeable fleet of aircraft and maintained international routes.

Akpabio expressed concern over the pressure on domestic airlines during peak travel periods, particularly in December when demand for air travel increases significantly.

He argued that a national carrier would improve connectivity, retain foreign exchange within the country and reduce the difficulties faced by air travellers.

The Senate President urged the Federal Government to reconsider the establishment of a national airline and commended Monguno for bringing the motion before the Senate.

He also called on the Senate Committee on Legislative Compliance to work with the Ministries of Aviation and Foreign Affairs to ensure that the resolutions were implemented within the stipulated period.

Also contributing, Senator Mustapha Khabeeb, representing Jigawa South-West, supported the call for a national carrier but clarified that the focus should be on reviving Air Nigeria rather than the defunct Nigerian Airways.

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He argued that a functional national airline would enable Nigeria to operate direct international routes, generate foreign exchange and strengthen its presence in the global aviation industry.

Similarly, Senator Mohammed Ogoshi, representing Nasarawa South, supported the additional prayer on strict reciprocity, endorsing Ningi's proposal that Nigerian airlines should enjoy the same flight privileges granted to Chinese carriers.

Following deliberations, the Senate adopted the motion and urged the Federal Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development to renegotiate the commercial terms and operational schedules of the existing Nigeria-China Bilateral Air Service Agreement.

It also urged the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs to initiate diplomatic discussions with Chinese authorities on business visa facilitation for Nigerian traders and reciprocal allocation of flight slots to Nigerian airlines.

In adopting Ningi's additional proposal, supported by Senator Onawo, lawmakers urged the Federal Government to enforce strict reciprocity by ensuring that Nigerian airlines enjoy direct flight opportunities to China on the same basis as Chinese carriers operating in Nigeria.

The Senate further warned that the agreement should be reviewed if the required reciprocal arrangements could not be secured.

To ensure compliance, it mandated its Committees on Aviation and Foreign Affairs to monitor the implementation of the resolutions and report back within four weeks.