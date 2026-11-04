Ethiopian Authorities Suspend Independent Newspaper

Government Should Lift Ban, End Attacks on Media

In what has become the new normal, the Ethiopian government has silenced yet another independent media outlet.

The Ethiopian Media Authority announced in a November 2 Facebook post that it is indefinitely suspending the print and online license of the Reporter, one of Ethiopia's oldest media institutions. Publishing in English and Amharic, the Reporter is also the country's last privately owned Amharic newspaper.

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Stating that the suspension would take effect immediately, the Media Authority accused the Reporter of violating the country's laws and media ethics by repeatedly publishing content that was against "national interests." The authority added that the outlet published "distorted content that negatively affects foreign investment, tourism, and diplomacy."

The action is part of the government's ongoing assault on the media and civic space in the country and points toward increasing use of vague claims about "national interests" to shut down any critical reporting.

Since 2025, Ethiopian authorities have banned numerous media outlets, deported foreign correspondents, and targeted local journalists through arbitrary arrests, enforced disappearances, and office raids. In October, undercover police detained journalists Samuel Getachew and Amanuel Gebremedhin, charging them with reporting news that would cause disruptions in Addis Ababa, the capital. The two were jailed for eight days.

The Reporter, one of the few remaining independent outlets in the country, hasn't been spared. Authorities have arrested its journalists, while the outlet itself has been under government pressure. Days before the suspension, the Reporter published an editorial warning that Ethiopia's privately owned press was "navigating one of its most precarious periods in history" and calling for immediate reforms to prevent its total collapse.

The Ethiopian government should heed the warning; the country's concerned partners should urge the government to immediately reverse course.

Laetitia Bader, Director, Horn of Africa