Sierra Leone: The Government of Sierra Leone and WFP Reaffirm Their Partnership to Provide Daily Meals to More Than 276,000 Schoolchildren

The contribution will enable the provision of daily hot and nutritious meals to more than 276,000 schoolchildren during the 2026/2027 academic year, helping children stay in school, learn and thrive.

"This contribution reflects the Government of Sierra Leone's unwavering commitment to the education, and well-being of our children", said Conrad Sackey, Minister of Basic and Senior Secondary Education. "Through the National School Feeding Programme, we are helping learners stay in school, improving education outcomes, and creating opportunities for local farmers and communities. We value our partnership with WFP as we work together to build a stronger and more resilient education system for every child in Sierra Leone."

WFP will continue to support the implementation of the National School Feeding Programme through technical, operational and logistical assistance. Aligned with the Government's Feed Salone Strategy, the partnership will also promote local procurement from smallholder farmers, helping to strengthen rural economies and support agricultural livelihoods.

"By investing in school meals, Sierra Leone is investing in its children and its future," said Andrew Odero, WFP Representative and Country Director in Sierra Leone. "WFP remains committed to supporting the Government in building a sustainable, nationally owned programme."

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During the 2025-2026 school year, over 257,000 children in more than 1,200 schools received daily hot and nutritious meals through the home-grown school feeding programme jointly implemented by WFP and the Government. Beyond supporting children's education and nutrition, the programme also boosted local economies by creating sustainable market opportunities for more than 22,000 smallholder farmers.