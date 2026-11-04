Burundi: 125,000 Refugees in Burundi Risk Losing Food Assistance Without Urgent Funding

Generous contributions from the United States and Belgium prevented an interruption expected in October and enabled WFP to maintain assistance through the end of 2026. Without new funding, WFP will be forced to halt vital food assistance to refugees in Burundi from January 2027.

"Most refugees in Burundi rely on WFP assistance as their main source of food. Continued insecurity prevents many from returning home safely, while limited livelihood opportunities make it difficult to earn an income and support their families," said Arduino Mangoni, WFP acting Country Director in Burundi. "We call on the international community to provide urgent support so refugees can continue meeting their most basic needs, including food."

Alongside providing immediate food assistance, WFP is working with the Government of Burundi, UNHCR - the UN Refugee Agency and other partners to expand refugees' access to livelihoods, social protection and opportunities to participate in the local economy. This support can help refugees become more self-reliant while supporting host communities and strengthening social cohesion.

WFP urgently requires USD 40 million to prevent an interruption in assistance and increase support from 45 percent to 100 percent of minimum food needs for nearly 125,000 refugees through September 2027. An additional USD 1 million is required to provide school meals to 16,000 children from refugee and host communities in schools surrounding refugee camps through September 2027.