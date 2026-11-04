Nigeria: EFCC Uncovers Chinese-Operated Illegal Oil Refinery in Ogun

EFCC said it found the refinery deserted when its EFCC operatives stormed the premises in Ogere, Ogun State, on 31 October.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has uncovered an illegal oil refinery allegedly operated by Chinese nationals in the Ogere area of Ogun State, where underground tanks containing substances suspected to be diesel were discovered.

The facility was found deserted when operatives of the commission's Lagos Zonal Directorate 2 stormed the premises on Saturday, 31 October, following intelligence gathering and surveillance of suspected illegal sludge oil refining activities.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the EFCC's Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, said the discovery followed the commission's earlier operation against four illegal lithium processing plants in the area.

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Although no operators were found at the facility, EFCC said, operatives discovered waste products from the refining process and underground tanks suspected to have been used for heating and processing sludge oil.

"During the raid, underground tanks believed to have been used for heating and processing the sludge oil were also discovered. Two of the underground tanks inspected contained substances suspected to be Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), otherwise known as diesel," the statement read.

'How illegal oil refinery worked'

The EFCC said preliminary investigations indicated that the operators sourced sludge oil, also known as black sludge, from Warri in Delta State and Port Harcourt in Rivers State before transporting it to the facility in Ogere for processing.

According to the commission, the operators subjected the sludge oil to intense heat, allowing lighter petroleum components to pass through chambers and filters in a process believed to produce diesel for sale in the Nigerian market.

"Security personnel at the facility told EFCC operatives that the Chinese operators never disclosed their identities nor the name of the company behind the facility," the Commission said.

It, however, said its operatives had taken over the premises as investigations seek to establish the identities of the alleged operators, the ownership of the facility and the full extent of the suspected illegal activities.

The commission also said it was investigating the operation as a suspected case of economic sabotage.

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The discovery comes after the EFCC's earlier crackdown on four illegal lithium processing plants in Ogere.

The case highlights the involvement of many Chinese nationals in the wideranging illegal activities in the Nigeria's extractive industry.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the EFCC, on 23 October, arrested 15 people, 14 Chinese nationals and a Nigerian, over alleged illegal lithium-processing operations at four plants in Ogere, Ogun State. It stated that the suspects will be charged to court upon conclusion of investigations.