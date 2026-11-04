Nigeria: Player Dies, Several Injured in Accident Involving Nigerian Football Team

In a statement, Ms Yusuf said the team was travelling from Ikenne, Ogun State, to honour its league fixture at the Olympic Pitch, Sonya, Ijesha, Lagos State, when the accident occurred

The Ayisat Yusuf Football Academy has confirmed the death of one of its players following a road accident involving members of the team while travelling to Lagos for a league fixture.

Several other players sustained injuries in the incident, while the team's driver was also seriously affected, according to the academy's founder and chief executive officer, Ayisat Yusuf.

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In a statement, Ms Yusuf said the team was travelling from Ikenne, Ogun State, to honour its league fixture at the Olympic Pitch, Sonya, Ijesha, Lagos State, when the accident occurred.

She did not disclose the identity of the deceased player or provide details about the circumstances of the crash.

Describing the incident as a devastating loss, the former Nigerian international and Assistant Coach with the Super Falcons said the academy had lost more than a player, stressing that the girls were members of one family.

"Beyond being members of a football team, these girls are our children, our family and a huge part of everything we have built together," she said.

"Losing one of them is a pain that is difficult to put into words, and our hearts are particularly heavy for the family of our departed girl."

Ms Yusuf said some of the injured players required urgent medical attention and further investigations. She extended her condolences to the family of the deceased and appealed to the football community and the public to support the affected players and their families.

She also assured that the academy remained committed to the welfare and recovery of those injured, promising to provide further updates as more information became available.

The tragedy adds to a troubling history of road accidents involving Nigerian football teams and sports contingents travelling for competitions.

Tales of death

Barely two weeks ago, on 15 October, Nigeria National League side Crown FC were also involved in an accident on their way to attend a pre-season tournament.

While no players lost their lives at the scene, the club's 54-year-old official driver, Yinusa Popoola Amole (also referred to as Yinusa Olalomi), tragically succumbed to his severe injuries later that night.

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In August 2024, Heartland FC head coach Christian Obi died from injuries sustained when the club's team bus crashed in Okigwe, Imo State, while travelling to a pre-season tournament in Ebonyi. Some players and officials were also injured.

In October 2024, several Kano Pillars under-19 players and their driver sustained injuries when their team bus was involved in an accident while travelling to Jos for a youth league fixture. No fatalities were reported.

Earlier, in March 2020, Rangers International striker Ifeanyi George and two teammates died in a road accident along the Benin-Ore Expressway while travelling to Lagos after the suspension of the Nigeria Professional Football League.

The incidents have repeatedly raised concerns about the safety of athletes and officials travelling by road to fulfil sporting commitments across the country.

For the Ayisat Yusuf Football Academy, however, the immediate priority remains the recovery of the injured players and driver, as well as supporting the family of the girl who lost her life.