Africa: Ahmed Temsah Named Draw Assistant for CAF Beach Soccer Afcon Senegal 2026 Final Draw

Former Egypt international Ahmed Temsah has been appointed as Draw Assistant for the CAF Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations Senegal 2026 Final Draw, which will take place at CAF Headquarters in Cairo, Egypt, on Wednesday, 4 November 2026.

The ceremony will take place at 16h00 Cairo time (14h00 GMT) and will be broadcast live on CAF TV and CAF's official digital platforms.

Temsah will assist as the eight participating nations discover their group-stage opponents for the continental competition, scheduled to take place from 28 November to 6 December 2026.

A former attacking midfielder, Temsah enjoyed a successful playing career with several clubs in Egypt and abroad. He represented Egyptian sides including El Dakhleya, Smouha, Haras El Hodoud and Petrojet, as well as Oman's Dhofar SC.

Temsah has since made the transition to beach soccer, representing Egypt at the CAF Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations in 2024 and earning another national-team call-up ahead of the 2026 qualifiers.

Wednesday's Final Draw will see tournament hosts and defending champions Senegal joined by Angola, Ghana, Malawi, Mauritania, Morocco, Mozambique and Uganda.

Angola will be making their debut appearance at the continental finals.

Senegal will be seeking to extend their remarkable record of five consecutive continental titles, having won in 2016, 2018, 2021, 2022 and 2024.