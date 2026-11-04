Africa: Watch Live - CAF Beach Soccer Afcon Senegal 2026 Draw to Take Place On Wednesday

The draw for the CAF Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations Senegal 2026 will take place at the CAF Headquarters in Cairo, Egypt, on Wednesday, 4 November 2026.

The draw will be streamed live to a global audience on CAF's official YouTube channel, CAF TV at 16h00 Local Time (14h00 GMT).

The CAF Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations Senegal 2026 will take place from 28 November - 06 December 2026.

Eight teams will compete for the continental title and will be headlined by tournament hosts and champions Senegal, who are joined by Angola, Ghana, Malawi, Mauritania, Morocco, Mozambique and Uganda.

Senegal will be seeking to extend their remarkable dominance of the competition, having won the last five editions. Mauritania, runners-up at the 2024 edition in Egypt, will also be among the teams looking to challenge for the continental crown.

For more information on the CAF Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations Senegal 2026, visit www.cafonline.com