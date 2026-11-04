Liberia: U.S. Investors Eye Pineapple Farms, Winery in Liberia

MONROVIA — A visiting trade delegation from Maryland, United States, has expressed interest in establishing large-scale pineapple farms, agro-processing facilities and a winery in Liberia, with proposed investments expected to create more than 350 jobs.

The investment plans were disclosed during a meeting with Agriculture Minister Dr. J. Alexander Nuetah, who called for increased private-sector participation in Liberia's agricultural sector to boost production, create jobs and expand opportunities for smallholder farmers.

According to the delegation, the proposed pineapple farms would use modern agricultural machinery and processing facilities to produce finished products for export to the United States. The mission also outlined plans to establish a winery through Clyopatra Winery.

Welcoming the delegation, Minister Nuetah identified rice, cassava, maize and vegetables as priority crops for investment, emphasizing the need to strengthen local production and agricultural value chains.

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He encouraged prospective investors to establish off-taker arrangements with smallholder farmers to guarantee markets for their produce while providing training and opportunities for commercial expansion.

"The Government remains committed to fostering an enabling investment environment and building mutually beneficial partnerships that strengthen Liberia's agricultural value chains," Nuetah said.

Prince George's County Council Member At-Large Wala Blegay commended the government's agricultural transformation efforts and expressed the delegation's interest in supporting Liberia's agribusiness development.

The delegation included Krystal Oriadha, Dr. Akilah Alleyne, Ofeoma Oniya of Clyopatra Winery, Amahdu Sirleaf of Libahna Produce, Clement Troutman of Troutman Management and Trade Mission Executive Director Wunmi Duilye.

The engagement aligns with Liberia's National Agriculture Development Plan (NADP), which seeks to increase agricultural production, attract private investment and advance the country's goal of food self-sufficiency by 2030. - Press Release