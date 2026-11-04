Liberia's Missing Accountability - U.S.$71.9 Million in Expenditure Discrepancies and U.S.$10.3 Million in Undistributed Budget Funds--Who Is Accountable?

opinion

A government's commitment to transparency is tested not by its promises but by the accuracy of its financial records and its willingness to explain how public money is spent. In Liberia, that test has become particularly important following troubling findings attributed to the General Auditing Commission (GAC) concerning the management of public finances during the administration of President Joseph Nyuma Boakai.

The GAC's examination of the Government of Liberia's Consolidated Funds Account for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025, identified two major concerns: US$71.911 million in differences between government expenditure statements and US$10.389 million in approved appropriations that were not disbursed to 17 ministries and agencies.

These findings emerge against a difficult national backdrop. Liberians continue to confront unemployment, deteriorating roads, inadequate healthcare, under-resourced schools, and persistent shortages of essential public services. Under such circumstances, citizens have every reason to expect careful financial management and credible explanations whenever significant weaknesses appear in government accounts.

The Ministry of Finance and Development Planning (MFDP) must therefore provide more than general assurances. It must explain how the expenditures were recorded, why the financial statements differ, what prevented the full release of approved allocations, and which corrective measures have been undertaken.

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There is, however, an essential distinction that must guide this discussion. A discrepancy between expenditure statements is not, by itself, evidence that public money was stolen or disappeared. Similarly, an appropriation that was not fully disbursed does not automatically establish that available cash was unlawfully withheld. Both findings nevertheless warrant examination because accurate reporting and lawful budget execution are fundamental responsibilities of government.

The question confronting the Boakai administration is whether its claims of responsible fiscal management can withstand scrutiny when official expenditure statements contain differences approaching US$72 million.

US$71.9 Million in Discrepancies: What Exactly Happened?

The GAC Management Letter identifies a significant inconsistency in the government's financial statements for fiscal year 2025.

The Statement of Receipts and Payments recorded actual expenditure of US$807.687 million, whereas the Statement of Comparison of Budget and Actual Amounts presented US$879.598 million. The resulting difference was US$71.911 million.

Six expenditure categories accounted for the variance: wages, salaries, and employee benefits, US$4.025 million; supplies and consumables, US$25.720 million; transfers, US$29.708 million; capital expenditure, US$8.265 million; interest and loan repayments, US$4.013 million; and social benefits, US$180,000.

These differences affect major areas of public spending. The government must establish whether they arose from different accounting classifications, transactions excluded from one statement, reporting mistakes, or failures in the reconciliation process.

The GAC cautioned that the completeness and accuracy of expenditures could not necessarily be assured and that the financial statements might contain misstatements.

That warning deserves serious attention. The Ministry of Finance should publish a comprehensive reconciliation, supported by records that allow the Legislature, auditors, and public to understand the differences.

Financial transparency requires government figures that can be reconciled, explained, and independently verified.

US$10.389 Million in Undisbursed Appropriations: Why Were Government Institutions Denied Their Full Allocations?

A separate finding on page 25 of the GAC Management Letter concerns the execution of approved appropriations for 17 ministries and agencies.

Together, these institutions were allocated US$313.591 million but received actual disbursements of US$303.202 million, leaving US$10.389 million in under-disbursements.

The Ministry of Public Works experienced a shortfall of US$3.248 million, followed by the Ministry of Internal Affairs at US$2.073 million, the University of Liberia at US$980,000, and the Ministry of Education at US$628,000.

The ministries of Commerce and Industry, Foreign Affairs, and Agriculture were also among the affected institutions, alongside the Liberia Broadcasting System and the National Transit Authority.

Of particular concern is the GAC's finding that it could not establish evidence of the required notices relating to significant or material budget variations from the responsible officials.

Budget approval and cash disbursement are not identical processes. Legislative appropriations establish spending authority, while actual releases depend on available resources, cash-management arrangements, and applicable financial procedures.

The government must nevertheless account for substantial departures from approved allocations. Were these shortfalls caused by inadequate revenue, cash rationing, administrative delays, or revised expenditure priorities? And were the required reporting procedures followed?

The public deserves clear answers, particularly when the affected institutions provide services essential to national development.

The Contradiction Between Revenue Mobilization and Public Service Delivery

The Boakai administration has repeatedly presented domestic revenue mobilization and fiscal management as important indicators of progress. Increased revenue collection can strengthen government capacity, but it cannot serve as the sole measure of development.

The decisive issue is whether public revenue produces meaningful improvements in education, healthcare, infrastructure, employment opportunities, and everyday living conditions.

Consider the Ministry of Education, whose approved allocation was under-disbursed by US$628,000. Did this shortfall affect instructional programs, school operations, or other planned activities? Were adjustments made without disrupting essential services?

Likewise, the Ministry of Public Works received US$3.248 million less than its approved appropriation. Did the difference delay road construction or maintenance, reduce planned activities, or result in obligations being carried into another fiscal period?

These questions are particularly relevant to rural communities where poor transportation infrastructure continues to limit access to markets, schools, and healthcare facilities.

The government should identify which activities, if any, were affected and provide the supporting financial information.

Revenue mobilization is important, but development must ultimately be judged by accountable spending and measurable public benefits.

Where Is the National Legislature?

The responsibility for addressing these findings does not rest with the Executive Branch alone.

Liberia's National Legislature approves public expenditure and exercises oversight over the management of public resources. Its responsibility therefore extends beyond negotiating allocations and passing the annual national budget.

Lawmakers must also determine whether approved appropriations were executed properly and whether material variations were reported in accordance with applicable requirements.

Did the Ministry of Finance inform the appropriate legislative committees about the under-disbursements? Were explanations provided for the differences in expenditure reporting? What steps have lawmakers taken to obtain the relevant records and demand corrective action?

The appropriate committees should summon responsible financial officials, examine the GAC findings, request detailed reconciliation reports, and establish whether public financial management requirements were observed.

A Legislature that approves expenditure without consistently reviewing its execution cannot provide effective financial oversight.

The national budget must remain subject to legislative scrutiny throughout the fiscal year, not merely during its approval.

President Boakai Must Demand Answers From His Financial Management Team

President Joseph Nyuma Boakai assumed office with commitments to improved governance, greater transparency, responsible financial administration, and stronger public accountability.

The findings attributed to the GAC now provide an opportunity to demonstrate those commitments through concrete institutional action.

The President should require his financial management team to produce a complete explanation of the US$71.911 million discrepancy and the US$10.389 million in under-disbursed appropriations.

Those explanations must distinguish between accounting differences, reporting errors, inadequate controls, cash-management difficulties, and any other established causes.

Where the expenditure differences reflect legitimate accounting treatments, the Ministry of Finance should release the necessary reconciliations and supporting documentation.

Where administrative negligence is established, appropriate accountability procedures should follow. Should further investigation uncover evidence of fraud, diversion, or unlawful expenditure, the relevant investigative and prosecutorial institutions must respond within their legal mandates.

At the same time, an audit variance must never be treated as automatic proof of wrongdoing by a particular official. Any determination of individual responsibility must rest on evidence, fair procedures, and due process.

President Boakai's responsibility is not to presume guilt but to ensure that the institutions under his administration investigate weaknesses, provide accurate information, comply with financial rules, and implement effective remedies.

Announcements of reform and improved revenue performance cannot substitute for these obligations.

The President must demonstrate that accountability extends to the financial management systems operating under his leadership and that the officials entrusted with public resources are subject to meaningful supervision.

Seven Questions the Government Must Answer

To restore confidence in the accuracy of public financial reporting, the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning should publicly respond to seven questions:

What caused the US$71.911 million expenditure discrepancy? Which transactions, classifications, or accounting treatments explain the differences between the two government statements? Has a complete reconciliation been prepared? If so, where is the report, and will the Ministry of Finance publish the supporting records and adjustments? What explains the US$10.389 million in under-disbursements? Were the shortfalls caused by revenue limitations, cash-management decisions, or changes in government expenditure priorities? Were the required notices concerning material budget variations issued? If they were not, who was responsible for compliance, and why were the requirements not fulfilled? What consequences did the shortfalls have for public services? Were educational programs, infrastructure activities, agricultural initiatives, or other government operations delayed, reduced, or otherwise affected? Which financial management improvements have been implemented? What has changed in expenditure controls, reporting procedures, reconciliation practices, and compliance monitoring? Will the administration present its findings publicly and to the National Legislature? Will Liberians receive a comprehensive explanation rather than information limited to internal government correspondence?

These questions concern the responsible management of national resources. They are legitimate matters of public interest regardless of political affiliation.

Liberia Cannot Continue Normalizing Financial Management Weaknesses

Liberia has heard promises of financial reform from successive administrations for decades. Yet problems involving expenditure documentation, budget execution, financial controls, and reporting accuracy continue to damage confidence in public institutions.

These weaknesses cannot reasonably be attributed to one government alone. Nevertheless, every administration must answer for the systems and officials operating during its tenure.

President Boakai's government therefore has a responsibility to confront the weaknesses identified in the 2025 audit rather than rely on comparisons with previous administrations or announcements of intended reforms.

Accurate government accounts are necessary for effective budgeting, credible economic planning, legislative oversight, investor confidence, and public trust.

When significant expenditure differences remain inadequately explained, citizens and institutions face difficulty assessing how national resources have been managed.

The country needs improvements that can be demonstrated through reconciled accounts, compliance with financial requirements, stronger internal controls, and evidence that public spending is producing its intended results.

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The GAC findings should prompt lasting institutional corrections, not become another temporary controversy that fades without a satisfactory resolution.

Liberia cannot strengthen its economy while treating serious weaknesses in public financial reporting as routine administrative matters.

The Government Owes Liberians an Explanation, Not Another Public Relations Exercise

The two principal findings in the GAC Management Letter must be understood separately.

The US$71.911 million concerns inconsistencies between expenditure statements. The US$10.389 millionconcerns approved appropriations that were not fully disbursed to 17 ministries and agencies.

It would be inaccurate to add these amounts together and describe them as US$82.3 million in stolen or missing government funds. The available findings do not, by themselves, establish such a conclusion.

What they do establish is the need for serious examination of financial reporting, internal controls, budget implementation, and compliance with public financial management requirements.

The Ministry of Finance should publish the necessary reconciliation and explain the funding shortfalls. The Legislature should conduct meaningful oversight, and President Boakai should ensure that his financial management officials respond fully to the Auditor General's concerns.

The public should not have to depend on political speeches or competing partisan interpretations to understand how government resources were handled.

How can Liberians confidently assess fiscal discipline when two expenditure statements differ by nearly US$72 million? What prevented 17 public institutions from receiving US$10.389 million in approved allocations? Were essential services affected, and what has been done to prevent similar reporting and budget execution problems?

The administration should answer these questions with records, explanations, and evidence of corrective action.

The credibility of public financial management is determined not simply by revenue announcements or the publication of audit reports. It depends on whether identified weaknesses are investigated, financial information is corrected, legal obligations are enforced, and public funds are used for their authorized purposes.

Liberians are entitled to understand the entire financial picture: what the government collects, what it spends, how expenditures are documented, why approved allocations are not fully released, and whether the financial statements accurately reflect public transactions.

Until the findings are adequately explained and corrective measures demonstrated, the administration's assertions of sound fiscal management will remain subject to legitimate scrutiny.

Public resources belong to the Liberian people. Explaining how those resources are managed is not an act of generosity by the President, the Ministry of Finance, or the National Legislature. It is a fundamental duty of public office.

Public money demands public accountability. Anything less is unacceptable.