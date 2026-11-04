Nigeria: Brazil Vs Nigeria - Five Players Who Could Decide Crucial Semi-Final Showdown

The performances of Ijirigho, Umejiaku and Adegbuyi could prove crucial to Nigeria's chances, while Greise Kelly and Helena represent two of Brazil's biggest threats

Nigeria's Flamingos are preparing for one of their biggest tests at the 2026 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup as they take on Brazil in Wednesday's semi-final, with a place in the final and a chance to make history at stake.

Akeem Busari's side have fought their way into the last four after recovering from an opening defeat to Poland to record four consecutive victories, including a memorable 3-1 triumph over defending champions DPR Korea.

But Brazil present a different kind of challenge. Rilany's team have scored 17 goals in five matches and remain unbeaten, boasting an attack capable of hurting opponents through several different players.

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For Nigeria to reach their first-ever final at this level, the performances of certain individuals could prove decisive. From the goalkeeper expected to withstand Brazil's attacking pressure to the forwards who can punish any defensive openings, these are five players who could shape the outcome of the contest.

Jane Ijirigho (Nigeria)

Jane Ijirigho has been one of the important figures behind Nigeria's progress in Morocco, providing the Flamingos with a dependable presence between the posts.

The goalkeeper has recorded 16 saves at the tournament, producing important interventions during Nigeria's victories over Puerto Rico and Mexico. Her reach, reflexes and ability to react quickly have helped the team navigate difficult moments, particularly when opponents have threatened to get back into games.

However, Wednesday's assignment will demand even more from the Nigerian shot-stopper as Brazil have scored 17 goals in five matches, demonstrating their ability to create opportunities and punish defensive mistakes. Ijirigho will need to be alert to shots from different angles, crosses into the penalty area and the movement of Brazil's forwards.

Her communication with the defenders and ability to organise the back line will also be crucial. Nigeria's defensive record is the product of collective discipline rather than individual brilliance alone, but Ijirigho could be the difference if Brazil manage to create clear-cut opportunities.

If the Flamingos are to keep the South Americans at bay, their goalkeeper must deliver another commanding performance.

Greise Kelly (Brazil)

Brazil's attacking threat has several dimensions, but Greise Kelly stands out as one of the players Nigeria cannot afford to give too much freedom.

The forward has scored three goals and provided five assists in Morocco, giving her eight direct goal contributions. Her five assists are the highest tally recorded by any player in the competition, underlining her influence in Brazil's attacking play.

FIFA's tournament statistics have also highlighted her contribution to 47.06 per cent of Brazil's goals, a remarkable indication of how central she has been to the team's attacking output.

Greise was influential again in the quarter-final against China PR, playing a role in the move that produced Helena's equaliser before Brazil completed their comeback victory.

Her dribbling, vision and ability to deliver the decisive pass make her a major threat. Nigeria's midfielders and defenders must work together to limit the space available to her, prevent her from turning comfortably and disrupt her rhythm before she can release Brazil's attackers.

Allowing Greise time to dictate play could make life extremely difficult for the Flamingos.

Oluebube Umejiaku (Nigeria)

Oluebube Umejiaku has been one of the standout attacking players in Nigeria's campaign; since usurping captain of the side Chidi Harmony from the first eleven, she has offered goals, movement and an ability to trouble opposition defenders.

The forward has scored three times in Morocco, finding the net against Poland, DPR Korea and Mexico. Her willingness to run behind defensive lines and take on opponents has provided Nigeria with an important attacking outlet.

Her contribution was also decisive in the quarter-final against Venezuela. With the game approaching its closing stages, Umejiaku won the penalty that Azeezat Oduntan converted in the 89th minute to send Nigeria into the semi-finals.

That moment reflected her ability to influence matches even when she is not getting on the scoresheet.

Against Brazil, Umejiaku's movement could be particularly important. The South Americans have conceded nine goals in five matches, suggesting there may be opportunities for Nigeria to exploit if they can move the ball quickly and attack the spaces behind their defence.

She will need to be sharp with her runs, decisive in front of goal and prepared to make life uncomfortable for Brazil's defenders.

Helena (Brazil)

While Greise Kelly provides much of Brazil's creativity, Helena has emerged as the team's most dangerous finisher in front of goal.

The forward scored both goals in Brazil's 2-1 quarter-final victory over China PR, first finding the equaliser just 42 seconds into the second half before striking again in the 87th minute to complete the comeback.

Her performance demonstrated her ability to remain alert and deliver when the opportunity presents itself.

Helena's movement and finishing will demand close attention from Nigeria's defenders, particularly inside the penalty area. The Flamingos cannot afford to lose concentration for even a moment against a forward who has already shown she can change the outcome of a match.

Brazil's attacking quality, however, extends beyond Helena and Greise. Marcela Bontorim, Nicolly Manuel and Pepe have also contributed to the team's impressive scoring record.

That variety makes Brazil difficult to contain, but Helena's current form places her firmly among the players Nigeria must keep quiet.

Oluwakemi Adegbuyi (Nigeria)

Nominated for CAF's young player of the year in the female category less than a day to the game, Oluwakemi Adegbuyi has also played an important role in Nigeria's run to the semi-finals, providing another attacking option for Busari.

The Robo Queens star forward has scored twice in the tournament, registering against Puerto Rico and defending champions DPR Korea. Her goal against the Koreans was particularly significant, giving Nigeria an early lead in a match that eventually ended in a historic 3-1 victory.

Adegbuyi's movement and ability to find spaces in the final third offer the Flamingos another route towards goal. Her presence also means Brazil cannot concentrate all their defensive attention on Umejiaku.

The Nigerian forward will need to be intelligent with her positioning, make the most of opportunities around the penalty area and contribute to the team's pressing when Brazil attempt to build from the back.

If Nigeria can get both Adegbuyi and Umejiaku operating effectively, they could pose serious problems for a Brazilian defence that has shown vulnerabilities during the tournament.

Three battles that could shape the Semi-Final

Greise Kelly's Creativity Against Nigeria's Defensive Organisation

One of the biggest tactical challenges for Nigeria will be limiting Greise Kelly's influence.

Her three goals and five assists tell only part of the story. She has been central to Brazil's attacking combinations, creating opportunities and bringing teammates into dangerous positions.

The Flamingos must deny her the time and space to operate between the lines. That responsibility cannot fall on one defender alone; the midfield must also provide support and prevent Brazil from building attacks comfortably through her.

Helena's finishing against Jane Ijirigho's Goalkeeping

Helena's form in front of goal makes her another major concern for Nigeria.

Her two goals against China PR showed how quickly she can punish defensive lapses. Ijirigho and the defenders must remain organised, track her movement and avoid allowing her to receive the ball freely inside the box.

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The goalkeeper could be called upon to produce important saves, but preventing Brazil from creating clear chances in the first place will be equally important.

Nigeria's physical intensity against Brazil's Technical Quality

Brazil coach Rilany has already acknowledged the physical strength and endurance of the Flamingos, identifying those qualities as a challenge for her team.

Nigeria can use their energy and pressing to disrupt Brazil's passing rhythm, particularly in midfield. Favour Nkwocha, Mary Dunstan, Tosin Rafiu and their teammates will have important roles in winning possession, protecting the defence and helping the team transition quickly into attack.

However, the Flamingos must ensure their aggression does not come at the expense of defensive discipline. Pressing without adequate cover could leave spaces for Brazil's technically gifted attackers to exploit.

One more step towards History

Nigeria have already shown considerable character to reach this stage, recovering from their opening defeat to Poland and eliminating the defending champions along the way.

Brazil, meanwhile, have demonstrated their attacking strength and ability to survive difficult moments, making Wednesday's encounter a demanding test for both teams.

The performances of Ijirigho, Umejiaku and Adegbuyi could prove crucial to Nigeria's chances, while Greise Kelly and Helena represent two of Brazil's biggest threats.

For the Flamingos, the objective is bigger than simply reaching another semi-final. They have an opportunity to make history by securing Nigeria's first appearance in the final of the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup.

And to achieve that, they will need their key players to rise to the occasion.