Nigeria: SSS Replies Atiku, Speaks On Attacks On Sowore, ADC Governorship Candidate

The presidential candidate did not mention SSS in his post. However, in a statement on Tuesday, the agency denied an allegation attributed to Mr Atiku that its operatives organised protests in Sokoto State.

The State Security Service (SSS, also known as DSS) has confirmed that the governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Sokoto State was attacked but denied that its operatives carried out the attack.

The agency said its operatives foiled the attack and secured the candidate, Manir Dan'iya.

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In an X post on 31 October, the ADC presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, condemned "simultaneous attacks" on the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, and the Sokoto ADC governorship candidate, Manir Dan'iya.

The presidential candidate said "a local security outfit in Sokoto State has been harassing ADC supporters, manhandling citizens simply for wearing ADC merchandise."

He demanded "immediate and transparent investigations into both attacks."

The presidential candidate did not mention SSS in his post. However, in a statement on Tuesday, the agency denied an allegation attributed to Atiku that its operatives organised protests in Sokoto State. It is not immediately clear where the presidential candidate made that allegation.

In the statement signed by an SSS spokesperson, Favour Dozie, the secret police said the allegation was inconsistent with its operations to protect politicians across party lines.

Referencing the attack on the Sokoto ADC gubernatorial candidate, the SSS said its operatives "deployed" to the politician, "evacuated him to safety unhurt" during an attack on 31 October.

It said two SSS officers were injured in the process and were still being treated in hospital.

The agency said Mr Daniya personally called the Sokoto State director of the SSS to express appreciation for the intervention and requested additional security reinforcement.

However, the SSS spokesperson said the agency's director-general, Oluwatosin Ajayi, had ordered an investigation into Mr Atiku's "allegation."

"Though these operations to protect all political parties is at variance with the elder statesman's allegation and tend to demoralise our gallant operatives who are risking their lives in the line of duty, the DGDSS has still ordered an investigation into the allegation in deference to the elder statesman," the SSS stated.

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SSS cites previous protection of opposition candidates

The agency also cited the arrest and prosecution of a man accused of threatening to attack Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Nigerian Democratic Congress (NDC).

According to the SSS, it arrested Udeme Steven in Rivers State on 2 March over the alleged threat against Mr Obi.

The agency said Mr Steven was prosecuted at the Federal High Court in Rivers State and sentenced to two years in prison.

The SSS said the case demonstrated its commitment to protecting political candidates regardless of their party affiliation.

SSS awaits police investigation into Sowore's allegation

The agency also referenced a similar allegation by Mr Sowore, who said SSS officials were likely involved in an attack on him and his team in Ekiti State.

The SSS said it welcomed the police investigation into the incident, which it said had produced a preliminary report identifying an "altercation" as the cause.

It added that the police have arrested 11 suspects and that it was awaiting the outcome of the investigation.

"We await the outcome of the police investigation and will not dissipate energy on the matter," the SSS said, adding it would continue to operate accountably under its current director-general.