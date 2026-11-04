Nigeria: PDP State Chairpersons' Leader Alleges Intimidation, Harassment of Candidates By APC, Governor in Ebonyi

The politician said candidates have been tortured and barred from campaigning in Ebonyi State.

Austin Nwachukwu, leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) state chairpersons, has accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of intimidating the party's candidates ahead of the 2027 polls in Ebonyi State.

"Our candidates in Ebonyi have been emasculated, tortured, criminalised, even made to run after people, wherein our governorship candidate has also been barred from entering Ebonyi for campaigning because of the threats by Governor Francis Nwifuru," Mr Nwachukwu said on Channels Television's Politics Today programme on Tuesday.

Mr Nwachukwu, the chairman of PDP in Imo State who chairs the forum of PDP state chairmen across the country, said Governor Nwifiru of the APC allegedly gave local government chairmen in the state a marching order "to deal mercilessly with members of the PDP."

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He said some PDP members, including the women leader of the party in Ebonyi State, Chinyere Mwele, have been detained since 15 October.

"This woman leader has been abducted and detained by the security agencies," he said.

He added that "the hotel of the youth leader of PDP in Abakaliki, Mr Abu, has been sealed up under the state government instructions, simply because he refused to leave PDP and join the All Progressives Congress (APC)."

Mr Nwachukwu also cited attacks on party members, which left 10 injured.

"The members of PDP, they hardly would do anything because of fear of being attacked," he lamented.

Mr Nwachukwu's concerns highlight growing spectre of alleged intimidation and suppression of opposition parties in many states under the control of the ruling APC.

His allegations came on the same day Edo Central senatorial candidate of the Nigerian Democratic Congress (NDC), John Yakubu, accused Edo State officials and the APC of intimidating opposition parties in the state.

Last month, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) cited a threat by the Edo State APC Chairman, Jarrett Tenebe, declaring "AK-47 fire" against anyone who stood in the way of the party's plan to secure 2.5 million votes for President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election.

Allegations of opposition restrictions have dogged the APC since politicking and realignment of opposition camps ahead of the 2027 polls took hold.

For instance, the APC has been blamed for the weakening of the PDP leading to the exodus of the party's top figures last year. PDP's fortune has increasingly dwindled since losing the 2015 presidential election, after 16 years of enjoying the ruling party status at the federal level and the lion's share of the states.

But the APC always denied the allegations at the natonal and state levels.

In August, the Governor Nwifdenied allegations that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is behind attacks on opposition members and journalists in the state.

Speaking on Channels Television's The Morning Brief in August, the Commissioner for Special Duties, Valentine Okike-Uzo, said the political atmosphere in the state remained peaceful ahead of the 2027 general elections.

In a statement in September last year, APC National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, dismissed claims by former Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal, that President Bola Tinubu and the ruling party were working to destabilise the opposition.

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Support for Tinubu

Despite the harassment, Mr Nwachukwu said he would support President Bola Tinubu's re-election in 2027.

He said his support for Mr Tinubu is in the spirit of equity. "Remember, the North has done their eight years through President Buhari uninterrupted," he said.

When asked about his loyalty to PDP's presidential candidate, Sandy Onor, Mr Nwachukwu replied, "He is our presidential candidate. At the appropriate time, our presidential candidate will make a decision."

He also noted that the party would make its final decision.

On 30 October, the PDP said Mr Onor remained in the 2027 race despite the party's decision to support Mr Tinubu under a cross-party political arrangement known as the Rainbow Coalition.