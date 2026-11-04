Liberia: Care Plans Nationwide Medical Outreach

4 November 2026
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Lincoln G. Peters

BREWERVILLE — Community Action for Reintegration (CARE) has reaffirmed its commitment to expanding free healthcare services across Liberia, targeting underserved communities with medical outreach programs and health education initiatives.

CARE Chief Executive Officer Konrad Barjuah said the organization intends to sustain its community-based healthcare interventions while expanding services to additional counties.

Speaking to journalists in Monrovia on Tuesday, Barjuah disclosed that more than 1,000 residents of Margibi County recently benefited from a free medical and eye-care outreach organized by CARE.

He said the initiative forms part of the organization's efforts to complement government programs aimed at improving access to affordable healthcare, particularly in communities with limited medical services.

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Barjuah emphasized that access to quality healthcare remains a challenge for many Liberians, underscoring the need for partnerships to address gaps in healthcare delivery.

He also announced plans to introduce dental care services as part of CARE's expanding medical outreach program.

Meanwhile, the CARE boss disclosed that the organization has recruited volunteers to conduct drug-abuse and peer-pressure awareness activities at Don Bosco High School.

According to him, the initiative seeks to educate students about the dangers of substance and alcohol abuse while encouraging responsible decision-making and resistance to negative peer influence.

Barjuah said CARE remains committed to promoting community well-being, youth development and improved access to essential healthcare services across Liberia.

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