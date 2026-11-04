Liberia: Nche, UNDP Push Higher Education Reforms

GANTA — The National Commission on Higher Education (NCHE), with support from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), has concluded a two-day retreat for presidents and vice presidents of state-owned universities and colleges aimed at strengthening institutional governance, accountability and academic standards.

Held in Ganta under the theme, "Strengthening Higher Education Governance and Quality Assurance Through Leadership, Collaboration and Institutional Standardization," the retreat brought together heads of public higher education institutions, government representatives and development partners.

Speaking at the opening, NCHE Executive Director Dr. Cecelia Cassell said the gathering was intended to promote peer learning, institutional collaboration and knowledge sharing among public universities and colleges.

She emphasized the importance of strengthening coordination between higher education institutions, the NCHE and development partners to improve governance and educational quality.

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UNDP Deputy Resident Representative Loui Kuukpen reaffirmed the organization's commitment to supporting Liberia's human capital development, digital transformation and innovation.

He urged university administrators to prioritize quality assurance, accountability and effective governance as higher education institutions expand.

Delivering the keynote address on behalf of Education Minister Dr. Jarso Jallah, Monrovia Consolidated School System Superintendent Dr. Augurie Stevens pledged the Ministry's support for the initiative.

She highlighted the growing number of secondary school graduates seeking admission to tertiary institutions, stressing the need to strengthen the capacity of universities and colleges.

Meanwhile, Emmanuel Waydon, representing Finance and Development Planning Minister Augustine Ngafuan, challenged university leaders to translate discussions into practical institutional reforms.

He identified improved financial management, accountability for public resources, institutional planning, resource mobilization and stronger partnerships with the private sector as critical areas requiring attention.

The retreat, which concluded over the weekend, provided a platform for public university administrators to exchange experiences and explore collaborative approaches to strengthening Liberia's higher education system. -- Press Release