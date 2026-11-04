Liberia: IAA, LRA Top 2026 National Integrity Index

MONROVIA — The Internal Audit Agency (IAA) and Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) have jointly topped the 2026 National Integrity Index (NII) Pilot Assessment, each scoring 96 percent for institutional transparency, accountability and ethical compliance.

The two government institutions were recognized during an awards and dinner ceremony organized by the Governance Commission (GC) at the Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Ministerial Complex in Congo Town.

The assessment placed both institutions in the High Integrity Performance Tier, reflecting their performance across five key indicators: transparency, accountability, ethical compliance, citizen engagement and institutional capacity.

Presenting the award and assessment report, Governance Commission Acting Chairperson Prof. Alaric K. Tokpa commended the IAA for its performance in strengthening institutional accountability and compliance mechanisms.

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According to the report, the IAA maintained conflict-of-interest records, verified staff asset declarations with the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) and conducted regular ethics training to strengthen professional standards.

Receiving the recognition, IAA Director General David A. Kemah described the achievement as evidence of the agency's commitment to transparency, accountability and institutional integrity.

Kemah emphasized that compliance remains central to the IAA's statutory mandate, noting that the recognition reinforces its responsibility to lead by example in promoting integrity across government institutions.

He dedicated the award to the agency's employees, particularly its technical team, for their collaboration with the joint technical unit comprising the Governance Commission and LACC.

The IAA boss said the 96 percent score represents more than institutional recognition, stressing that it places greater responsibility on the agency to uphold the standards of accountability and ethical conduct it promotes throughout Liberia's public sector.

The National Integrity Index assesses public institutions against governance and integrity standards, providing a framework for strengthening transparency, compliance and institutional accountability.