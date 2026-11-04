Sudan: Information Minister - Sudan's Security and Sovereignty Are Red Lines

Khartoum — Minister of Culture, Information, Antiquities and Tourism Khalid Al-Eisir said that Ethiopia was allowing its territory and airports to be used to facilitate the activities of the rebel Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia and attacks on civilian and service facilities in Sudan. He accused Addis Ababa of providing cover for the militia's movements and called on its leadership to review its policies, halt what he described as violations of Sudanese sovereignty, and respect the principles of good neighbourliness, peace and security.

In a post published on Tuesday, Al-Eisir said that Sudan was still pursuing a policy of "last-chance diplomacy". He stressed that respect for sovereignty and the principles of good neighbourliness was a responsibility that could not be postponed, and that Sudan's security and sovereignty were red lines.

The following is the full text of the post published by the Minister of Culture, Information, Antiquities and Tourism:

"Ethiopia, the host country of the African Union headquarters, is violating the founding principles of the African Union by allowing its territory to be used to launch attacks against neighbouring countries.

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Ethiopia is thereby violating the rights and principles of good neighbourliness, peace and security by harbouring armed gangs and mercenaries and sending drones to target and destroy infrastructure and civilian facilities, including water, electricity and fuel stations, as is currently happening in Sudan.

How can joint African action advance and develop when the country hosting the headquarters of Africa's largest organisation, and declaring its commitment to protecting the rights of the continent's peoples and safeguarding their security and stability, is itself undermining these principles and allowing its territory to be used to attack civilian and service facilities in member states? These facilities affect the lives and fundamental rights of citizens and serve the interests of African peoples.

Sudan is a neighbouring country and a founding member of the African Union system. Nevertheless, Ethiopia has allowed the rebel Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia to conduct its terrorist activities from its airports and territory.

This is in addition to allowing the Abu Dhabi regime to supply the most dangerous criminal militia known to the world with all types of military equipment, strategic weapons and drones.

It should be noted that the terrorist rebel Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia is committing grave violations against Sudanese men and women, killing them on racial and tribal grounds. It is regrettable that this terrorist militia should find refuge or room to operate on Ethiopian territory.

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Sudan shares a geographical border with Ethiopia, and the two countries are bound by close historical and demographic ties, as well as strong humanitarian and economic relations. The Sudanese people hold the Ethiopian people in the highest respect and esteem.

Accordingly, responsibility requires the Ethiopian leadership to review these reckless policies as soon as possible, put an end to these hostile actions, and prevent Ethiopian territory from being used as a conduit for advancing agendas hostile to the objectives and principles of the African Union and the aspirations and liberation ideals of the peoples of the African continent. These are the ideals championed by the pioneers of the early liberation movements in their struggle against colonial policies and practices that sow division and discrimination among the peoples of the African continent, and allow the enemies of Africa's renaissance to expand their influence through Ethiopian territory and use its airports to attack neighbouring countries.

Sudan is still pursuing a policy of last-chance diplomacy, guided by the values of cooperation and partnership with neighbouring countries and committed to the principles of good neighbourliness and respect for state sovereignty.

Ethiopia must immediately halt these violations against Sudan, because respect for sovereignty and the principles of good neighbourliness is a responsibility that cannot be postponed. Sudan's sovereignty and national security are red lines.