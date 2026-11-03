Sudan Says 70 Drone Attacks Launched From Ethiopia Killed, Wounded Hundreds Over Eight Months

Addis Abeba — Sudan has accused Ethiopia of enabling drone attacks launched from its territory that killed or wounded hundreds of civilians and soldiers, saying it documented 70 attacks involving 187 one-way attack drones between 15 February and 27 October, according to a report by the army-led Transitional Sovereignty Council.

The report, cited by AFP on Sunday, said the attacks involved 82 munitions fired from drones and resulted in 484 civilian casualties, including those killed and wounded. It added that 176 Sudanese soldiers were killed and another 200 wounded.

Sudan alleged that the drones were launched from several locations in Ethiopia, including Asosa airport in the western Benishangul-Gumuz region, the Kurmuk-Gizen border area and Bahir Dar air base in the northwestern Amhara region. The claims could not be independently verified.

According to the report, the attacks intensified in recent months, with 28 recorded in October alone, involving 97 one-way attack drones.

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Among the deadliest incidents cited was a 9 October strike on displaced families in Wad el-Mahi, in Sudan's Blue Nile State near the Ethiopian border. The report said the attack killed 30 civilians, including 26 women and four children, and wounded 100 others.

It also cited an alleged 19 October strike in Khartoum that killed three children and attacks on 26 and 27 October that knocked six power stations out of service.

Sudan said it would submit complaints to the UN Security Council and the African Union Peace and Security Council, while reserving its right to self-defence under international law.

Ethiopia has repeatedly denied Sudan's accusations of involvement in attacks against Sudanese forces and infrastructure. Addis Abeba has also accused the Sudanese army of supporting rebels linked to the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), a charge Khartoum rejects.

The latest allegations come amid mounting tensions between the two neighbours over the war between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), which has been raging since April 2023.

Sudanese officials have previously accused Ethiopia of facilitating cross-border operations by RSF fighters and allied forces, including in Kurmuk and Geissan in Blue Nile State. In May, Khartoum also accused Ethiopia and the United Arab Emirates of involvement in drone attacks targeting Khartoum airport and other strategic facilities. Ethiopia rejected the allegations, while the UAE has denied supporting the RSF.

The report's allegations come amid the growing use of long-range drones by both sides in Sudan's conflict. The United Nations has reported that more than 1,100 people were killed in drone attacks across Sudan during the first half of 2026 alone.