Ghana: Keta Gets Two New Chps Compounds to Improve Healthcare

The Volta Regional Minister, Mr James Gunu, has inaugurated two newly constructed Community-based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compounds at Seva and Tengeykope-Anyrawase in the Keta Municipality to improve access to healthcare.

The facilities, constructed within seven months with funding from the District Assemblies Common Fund (DACF) by Sparshey Construction Company Limited and CityMax Ghana Limited, have outpatient departments, consulting rooms, delivery rooms, admission wards and records units.

They also have nurses' quarters equipped with essential amenities to provide a conducive working environment for health personnel.

The inauguration ceremony, held on Monday, was attended by the Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, Mr Kwame Dzidzorli Gakpey; the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Mr Wisdom Seade; traditional leaders, assembly members and representatives of the two communities' development associations.

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Speaking at the ceremony, Mr Gunu commended the MP and the MCE for their efforts towards advancing development in the Keta Constituency.

He said the nurses' quarters would enable health personnel to live closer to the facilities and respond promptly to emergencies.

"The nurses' quarters would serve as the most useful resource base since the health workers would be closer to the health centre to attend to patients at any time their assistance is needed," he said.

Mr Gunu explained that the 24-Hour Economy policy, initiated by President John Dramani Mahama, covered all sectors of the economy, including health, trade and fishing, to promote economic growth.

He said the provision of the facilities within easy reach of the communities was, therefore, commendable.

The Regional Minister disclosed that an additional 253 CHPS compounds were needed to meet the national target of 460 facilities to support the government's Free Primary Healthcare programme and ensure that every Ghanaian had access to healthcare without difficulty.

He also disclosed that the water challenges in Anyako and Seva had been addressed, while a new transformer had been installed to ensure a stable electricity supply.

He said the projects and other interventions were benefits of the communities' support for the government and assured residents that efforts would be made to ensure they enjoyed the dividends of their loyalty to the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

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He mentioned that the new facility had addressed that challenge and brought healthcare closer to the people.

The Municipal Health Officer, Mr Charles Amanyoh, who spoke on behalf of the Municipal Director of Health, Mr Christopher Mbabi Tii, said the facilities would help save lives and assured residents of the health directorate's commitment to working with the communities to ensure their effective use.

In a related development, the Regional Minister and his team handed over a completed six-unit classroom block to the Anlo Afiadenyigba Roman Catholic Church and Basic School.

The facility comprises six classrooms, an office, a staff common room, a library and washrooms.

The Municipal Director of Education, Mr Raphael Mawuko Ameyo, urged the school authorities and pupils to take good care of the facility and use it effectively to achieve its intended purpose.Photo caption removed from the article body: Mr Gunu (third from right) being assisted by dignitaries to cut the tape to open the CHPS compound.

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