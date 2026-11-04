A woman wades through floodwaters in Bor, Jonglei State, South Sudan, where communities continue to live with the effects of flooding from previous years as the country prepares for further climate-related shocks.

Every year before COP, the same question surfaces: what is the one thing Africa needs from this summit?

Ahead of COP31, the answer emerging from a World Resources Institute Africa webinar was clear: Africa must move beyond asking what it can receive from global climate negotiations and focus on what it can bring. With geopolitical tensions, energy disruptions and climate shocks exposing vulnerabilities across African economies, speakers argued that the continent must use the summit to advance practical solutions that strengthen energy security, protect food systems and mobilise climate finance.

A reinvented agency

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Olufunso Somorin, Regional Principal Officer for Climate Change and Green Growth at the African Development Bank, said these challenges were interconnected, warning that simultaneous disruptions to energy, food and economic systems could undermine the continent's development gains. He described them as a triangle of reality - when one is hit, the others strain, and when all three are hit, the development gains of recent years are at risk.

"COP of today, it is now a trade forum. It is now a marketplace."

He said that Africa needed to rethink its approach to global climate negotiations and strengthen its position as a partner in shaping climate solutions rather than simply seeking assistance. His answer was what he called a "reinvented agency". Africa, he said, must move "away from this idea of Africa that needs to be helped, to an Africa that needs to be partnered with."

He also questioned the pace of the process itself, asking that after 30 COPs, how many more does it take to get things done?

That means understanding what COP has become. "COP of today, it is now a trade forum. It is now a marketplace. And what you get out of a marketplace is largely based on who you are and what you bring to the marketplace," he said.

Strengthening energy security

Energy security was one of the key issues at COP31, with the prevailing situation of geopolitical tensions and disruptions to the global energy supply underpinning the risks of being dependent on external energy sources. Africa has significant renewable energy potential. However, the challenge remains translating these resources into reliable and affordable electricity that can support economic growth, businesses, and industrial development.

Yasmin Abdulwassie, Senior Manager for Climate in Africa at the Children's Investment Fund Foundation, said high financing costs and limited public budgets remained major obstacles to scaling up renewable energy investments. "The challenge is really translating that potential into affordable, reliable energy that can be replicated and scaled," she said.

She said philanthropy can help by funding project preparation, policy reform and investment pipelines, so that transition pathways are country-led. She pointed to South Africa's Just Energy Transition Partnership. The initiative, she said, initially announced with $8.5 billion, had grown to more than $14 billion, proof that investors back credible country platforms.

She also highlighted Senegal's Renewable Energy Investment Facility as another emerging example of efforts to attract investment and support the country's energy transition. "So that type of catalytic role that philanthropy plays is not just about unlocking finance, but helping countries turn lasting financing possibilities for economic reform," said Abdulwassie.

Somorin said that achieving universal energy access would require stronger partnerships that connect national ambitions with clear financing strategies. He cited Mission 300, which aims to connect 300 million people in sub-Saharan Africa to electricity by 2030, as an example of how shared targets and country-specific strategies can accelerate progress.

He said 37 African countries had developed national energy compacts outlining their strategies for expanding electricity access, helping attract investment from development finance institutions, the World Bank, the African Development Bank and philanthropic organisations. He said the initiative demonstrated the importance of having a collective goal while agreeing on practical steps to achieve it.

"It is a new way of defining partnership where you have a collective goal, but you also have a shared discussion on the how. How do we get there? What do we need to do differently?" he said.

Beyond energy security, COP31 is urged to give greater attention to adaptation, particularly ensuring that climate finance reaches countries and communities most vulnerable to climate change.

Abdulwassie said that the climate summit should move adaptation commitments toward "real, measurable outcomes," particularly in food systems, water and livelihood infrastructure. She set out three priorities. The first is a credible financing pathway. Countries have committed to tripling adaptation finance by 2035, but Abdulwassie said the detail is missing. "How are we going to do it? How will progress be measured?" she asked, adding that these questions need answers at COP31 and at every milestone after it.

The second is better indicators, and here she pointed to the Belém-Addis vision, a two-year process that runs toward COP32 in Ethiopia. Current metrics, she said, tend to count activities, such as how many farmers completed climate-smart agriculture training. She argued the measure should be whether a farmer's livelihood "stays intact or improves despite climate shocks," and that credible results of that kind are what attract further financing.

The third is matching national adaptation plans with investment plans. She cited a Malawi initiative, backed by philanthropy and led by the African Climate Foundation, in which more than 20 of the country's priority adaptation proposals have been matched with potential investors. The aim, she said, is to give adaptation the same investable pipelines that mitigation projects increasingly have.

Closing the adaptation finance gap

The challenge of mobilising climate finance for adaptation was also highlighted by Somorin, who said African countries needed to rethink how adaptation projects are financed and how their economic value is presented to investors.

"Adaptation is very complex," Somorin said, and the sector has made it harder by lumping everything together as "climate action." He said that adaptation remains more difficult to finance than mitigation because projects often lack the clear financial returns that attract private investors.

Put all climate projects in one finance basket, he said, and about nine in ten that emerge would be mitigation projects. They are simply easier to finance and attract capital more readily. Africa also faces a structural handicap. In every other region, he said, private capital drives climate action. Africa is the only place where public money leads.

His first proposed fix is to stop treating the two as separate. "You use mitigation finance to drive adaptation goals," he said. He gave an example of a solar-powered irrigation scheme in a semi-arid region that cuts emissions through clean energy, but it also lets farmers grow and earn all year round, which is an adaptation result. The more deliberately adaptation is built into mitigation projects, he said, the more capital will reach it.

"I argue that you use mitigation finance to drive adaptation goals," he said.

Somorin also called for a change in how investors assess adaptation projects, arguing that their wider economic benefits should be recognised alongside their immediate financial returns.

He said financiers needed to understand the distinction between financial viability and economic viability, particularly where investments generate long-term benefits that may not immediately translate into revenue. Somorin said the task is to help financiers see that the economic value is real and can be monetized, either now or later, as new markets emerge to turn it into financial returns.

Africa has documented 11 financial instruments for mitigation projects but, at best, three for adaptation. Expanding these financing options, he said, would let more resources flow and would bring non-traditional investors into the adaptation space.

Philanthropy can help unlock larger investments

While development finance institutions have a role in mobilising investment for climate action, Abdulwassie said philanthropic capital could help address some of the structural barriers preventing African countries from accessing climate finance. "Philanthropy alone, we know, cannot close that gap," she said. However, she identified three areas where it could have a catalytic impact: strengthening national institutions, developing country-led investment platforms, and building stronger partnerships across the climate finance ecosystem.

The first is institutional capacity. Where African institutions don't exist, or need strengthening, she said, philanthropic money is best spent building them. That leads to country ownership and brings "the local voice, the local agenda" to the table, alongside partners such as the African Development Bank. She pointed again to South Africa's Just Energy Transition Partnership, where philanthropic partners and multilaterals helped the government negotiate what international financing would look like. She also made a pointed aside: more grants should go directly to countries to help scale such efforts.

The second is building investment platforms with countries rather than for them. Philanthropy can provide technical expertise, convene partners and help design financing mechanisms and instruments. The models must be contextual, she said, because every country's energy pathway, food system and growth path is different.

The third is strengthening the wider ecosystem of African climate leadership. She cited philanthropic support for the first two Africa Climate Summits, the resulting Nairobi and Addis Ababa declarations, and efforts to give African countries a collective voice through the African Union during South Africa's G20 presidency.

The stakes, she said, are high: climate finance flowing into Africa is less than 2% of what is needed, nowhere near the continent's needs. Without African leadership in these rooms, she argued, the finance ambitions cannot be met.

"Bringing in that collective voice because I believe that ensures that African leadership is there to shape African priorities," she said.

Turning country platforms into action

Somorin said his experience working with country platforms at the African Development Bank had shown that strong national leadership was essential to their success.

He outlined three factors that can help these platforms move beyond coordination. First, governments need clearly defined climate goals and realistic objectives that reflect their national capabilities, political circumstances, and development priorities.

"Nothing substitutes for strong leadership," he said. He named the difference it makes by comparing Rwanda with Niger. Clear, well-structured country goals matter, he said, but so does honesty about capability. Countries that are still asking partners to help train their people, when they should be implementing, are not ready to move. Goals also have to fit a country's political and socioeconomic realities. He said, "You cannot ignore" even when they seem unrelated to climate.

Second, countries must understand the strengths of their development partners, including multilateral institutions, philanthropic organisations and NGOs, and bring them together around clearly allocated responsibilities.

Third, governments must demonstrate their own commitment by contributing resources to the initiatives they want partners to support. Somorin said that countries which tell partners they need support for 80% of a project because they will supply 20% make faster progress than those that put in nothing and ask for everything. A government that commits a set share of its budget over five years, and assigns people to learn and deliver, finds it much easier to leverage what others bring.

Building towards an African COP32

Ethiopia is set to host COP32 in 2027. Abdulwassie said African countries should begin preparing now to ensure the summit delivers beyond political commitments. She said that COP32 should not be viewed as an Ethiopian event alone, but as an opportunity for African countries to unite around shared development priorities and strengthen the continent's influence in global climate discussions.

"COP32 is not just an Ethiopian COP, but an African COP," she said.

Abdulwassie outlined three priorities for the road to COP32. First, African leaders must work together to agree on key priorities. She pointed to the African Union summit in February and the pre-COP period as chances to agree on priorities that can outlast political cycles, including the action agenda and the initiatives each presidency will announce.

Second, Africa should use the run-up to COP32 to showcase successful climate initiatives already underway, demonstrate their results and identify which approaches can be adapted or scaled up in other countries.

Third, she called for greater recognition of local voices, particularly those of young people and communities already driving climate action. She said communities' ambitions and practices need to reach leaders and be translated into action. "How do we make sure the voice of youth in particular ... is translated into action?" she asked. She warned that decisions made today would shape the world inherited by future generations.

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Development partners, she said, should engage Africa not in terms of handouts but as true partners, in a relationship where Africans have resources to trade and engage with, at COP32 and beyond.

To make COP31 a success for Africa, Abdulwassie pointed to stronger continental unity, partnerships and visibility in global climate discussions.

She said African countries needed to speak with a stronger collective voice while building momentum around energy, food security and water resilience. She also stressed the importance of having more Africans present at the summit to share their ambitions, experiences and progress.

Somorin said Africa's voice and leadership must be central to global climate discussions, particularly given the continent's limited contribution to climate change and its disproportionate exposure to its impacts. The voice, agency and significance of that continent, he argued, can never be ignored, but the starting point is Africa asserting its own agency, because the global climate equation is incomplete without Africa's development and resilience.

He urged African countries to move away from the perception of a continent waiting to be helped.

"Africa should be recognised not only for its vulnerability but also for its potential to contribute to global solutions," said Somorin. "If there's any region that could play a significant role in the global solution, it is Africa."

Protecting Africa's industrialisation ambitions

Soha Benchekroun, a climate resilience and industrial development policy researcher and adviser, argued that climate negotiations must give greater consideration to Africa's right to industrialise and move up global value chains.

The aim for COP31, and for the "African COP" in Ethiopia a year later, said Benchekroun, is to make sure climate action "does not undermine our industrialization trajectories." Most African countries are only starting to climb global value chains and build manufacturing and processing capacity at home. Many have moved to restrict raw material exports and promote local processing, a trend she called positive.

The threat, she said, comes from unilateral trade measures adopted in the name of climate policy by industrialized countries: carbon border adjustments, carbon pricing and related regulations. She said the negotiated rules should seek to limit the harm of these measures to African and other developing economies. The timing is pressing, she noted, with more carbon border mechanisms on the way, including the UK's, due to start in January 2027.

"Justice and a good outcome is first about doing no harm to our African development and industrial development pathways," she said.

Benchekroun also said that the just transition debate has focused on wider energy access while giving the right to development, and industrial development in particular, only marginal attention. "We do not expect COPs to sort out our energy infrastructure challenges, nor to promote our own industrialization," she said, "but at least a good start would be to not hinder them." What lifts a continent out of poverty, she said, is infrastructure, industrial development, and local value addition, paired with ways to turn them into benefits for society.