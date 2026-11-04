South Africa: IEC Clarifies Campaigning Rules On Election Day

South Africans in queuing to vote in the 2026 Local Government Elections.

The Electoral Commission (IEC) has moved to clarify that although campaigning within the boundaries of a voting station is prohibited, there is no wholesale prohibition of political activity on voting day.

Today, eligible South Africans will cast their votes in the 2026 Local Government Elections.

In a statement, the commission highlighted that prohibited actions within the boundaries of voting stations include:

The display or distribution of any party billboard, poster; placard or pamphlet;

Attempt to induce, influence or persuade a person to vote or not to vote for a particular

party; or

Attempt to induce, influence or persuade a person not to vote.

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"Therefore, the only permissible political activity within the boundaries of voting stations is the casting of ballots.

"However, there is no wholesale prohibition of political activity on voting day, provided first that it does not take place within the confines of the demarcated boundaries of the voting station. Therefore, political activity may take place outside the boundaries of the voting station.

"What is prohibited outside the boundaries of voting stations are certain forms of political activity such as political meetings, marches, demonstrations or other political events. In general, the law does not enforce campaign silence on election day," the Commission stated.

Violation of this legal provision is a serious offense, with penalties including fines or imprisonment for up to five years.

The Commission urges all political parties, candidates, supporters, and voters to respect these rules to ensure a smooth, free, and fair election process.

"These provisions are intended to ensure that voters can freely exercise their right to vote on the one hand whilst on the other hand allowing low key campaigning to continue without organized public events," the Commission said.

Voting day

Voters are encouraged to arrive early at their voting stations and check their registration details before heading out. Verification can be done through the following channels:

WhatsApp: Send your ID number to 0600 88 0000

SMS: Send your ID to 32810 (cost R1 per SMS)

Call the contact centre at 0800 11 8000

Online: Visit www.elections.org.za

Upon verification, voters will receive details of their registered voting station and their voters roll sequence number.

The Electoral Commission reiterates the importance of adherence to these guidelines for a fair local government election day.

"Voting stations opened at 07h00 this morning to welcome voters to cast votes in today's local government elections.

"Stations will remain operational to assist voters until 21h00 when they close. Voters within boundaries of voting stations will be assisted beyond the closing time," the IEC said.