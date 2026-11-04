Liberia: Information Minister Calls for End to Gender Stereotypes in Peace, Security Reporting

Information Minister Jerolinmek Matthew Piah has challenged Liberian media institutions to intensify coverage of women's contributions to peacebuilding and national security, urging journalists and bloggers to move beyond gender stereotypes and give sustained visibility to women whose leadership and sacrifices have helped preserve Liberia's peace and rebuild the country.

Piah said the media must move beyond occasional or symbolic recognition and consistently highlight the achievements, sacrifices, and leadership of women who have played critical roles in maintaining peace, rebuilding communities, and strengthening Liberia's democratic institutions.

The Information Minister made the call on Friday, October 30, 2026, while delivering remarks at the local launch of Liberia's Third National Action Plan on Women, Peace and Security (NAP III), covering the period 2026-2031, at the Bella Casa Hotel in Monrovia.

He urged journalists to provide platforms for rural women, grassroots peace advocates, young women, and community leaders to share their experiences, challenges, and recommendations on issues affecting peace and security.

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Piah also cautioned against harmful stereotypes that portray leadership and security as exclusively male responsibilities, emphasizing that women must be recognized as essential partners in national peacebuilding and development.

"As Minister of Information, I wish to make a special appeal to our media institutions, journalists and bloggers - that make women's contributions to peace and security a sustained part of our national discourse," Piah said.

"Let us move beyond occasional recognition and ensure that the achievements of women peacebuilders receive consistent and responsible coverage."

His appeal came as Liberia formally introduced its third national action plan, which seeks to strengthen women's participation in decision-making, peacebuilding, and security processes over the next five years.

According to Piah, NAP III focuses on five thematic areas and provides an important opportunity to address persistent challenges confronting women while expanding their representation in decision-making structures at all levels.

He stressed that the success of the initiative would depend not merely on its adoption but also on effective implementation, adequate resources, and measurable improvements in the lives of women and girls across the country.

"By all accounts, NAP III emphasizes translating commitments into concrete actions, ensuring adequate resources, strengthening institutional accountability, and promoting inclusive partnerships among government institutions, civil society organizations, women's groups, development partners, and local communities," he stated.

The Information Minister, who described himself as a "HeForShe" advocate, reflected on his personal involvement in Liberia's Women, Peace and Security agenda, tracing his public service journey to his time at the Ministry of Gender.

He disclosed that he previously coordinated the National Child Rights Observation Group before being appointed Assistant Minister for Planning and Administration at the Ministry of Gender.

In that capacity, he served on the coordination team responsible for formulating and launching Liberia's First National Action Plan on Women, Peace and Security in March 2009.

Reflecting on the journey from the first action plan in 2009 to the introduction of the third plan in 2026, Piah described the development as significant, demonstrating Liberia's continued commitment to advancing women's participation in peace and security.

He also disclosed that he participated in the international launch of NAP III in New York on September 21, alongside other Cabinet ministers, foreign dignitaries, and women leaders from Liberia and around the world.

Describing the local launch as an honor and privilege, Piah commended his Cabinet colleague, Gender Minister Gbeme Horace-Kollie, and her team, alongside women's organizations, for their efforts in bringing the new action plan to fruition.

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Piah further called for greater recognition of the sacrifices women have made in Liberia's pursuit of peace, their determination in rebuilding the country, and their continuing contributions to preventing conflict and strengthening national unity.

"The contributions of women are not merely a chapter in our national history; they are an essential part of our present and a foundation for our future," he emphasized.

He urged Liberians to recognize women's continuing commitment to ensuring that dialogue prevails over violence, unity triumphs over division, and hope overcomes despair.

The Third National Action Plan on Women, Peace and Security is intended to provide a framework for strengthening women's participation and leadership in peace and security while encouraging collaboration among government institutions, civil society organizations, development partners, and local communities.

Piah maintained that the ultimate measure of the plan's success would not be the formal adoption of another national policy document but the practical changes it delivers to women and girls across Liberia.