Nigeria: 'Flooding, Desertification Threatening Nigeria's Progress'

An environmentalist and researcher, Dr Abba Maigida, has raised the alarm that environmental degradation, poor housing and unsustainable development practices are undermining the well-being of Nigerians and the country's progress.

Dr Maigida, who spoke at the public presentation of his book titled "People, Nature and Environment: Pathways to Sustainable Development", said Nigeria must adopt a development approach that balances economic growth with environmental protection and improved living conditions.

He said the book was inspired by more than two decades of public service during which he travelled across different parts of the country and witnessed the effects of environmental degradation on communities and livelihoods.

He also expressed concern about public servants who, despite devoting decades to national service, approach retirement without access to decent accommodation, describing their experiences as a reflection of the need to reconsider the country's housing policies and development priorities.

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According to him, the book took more than seven years to complete, drawing on field observations, research and discussions with farmers, fishermen, traditional rulers, environmental professionals and fellow public servants.

He said the publication examines environmental sustainability, housing, human development, natural resource management, climate change, community development, public policy and institutional responsibility.

Reviewing the book, Professor Ishaya Sunday of the University of Abuja (UniAbuja), described it as an interdisciplinary work that connects environmental protection with human welfare, governance and sustainable development.

In his remarks, the chairman of the occasion, retired General Alwali Jauji Kazir, a former Chief of Army Staff, stressed the importance of environmental protection and sustainable development, particularly in addressing the challenges confronting northern Nigeria.

Kazir said environmental degradation, desertification, shrinking water resources and land degradation threatened agriculture, livelihoods and community stability.

Retired AIG Wilson Inalegwu recalled returning to his community and former school years after joining the Nigeria Police Force, only to discover that a once-beautiful stream had largely disappeared because of development and construction within its valley.

He urged policymakers to protect the environment at the grassroots level and called for greater community participation in decisions affecting land, forests and water resources.