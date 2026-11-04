Ghana: Cenpower Plans 100mw Solar Project in Savannah Region

CENPOWER Generation Limited is planning to develop a 100-megawatt (MW) solar power project with battery storage in the Savannah Region as part of efforts to diversify its energy portfolio and support Ghana's transition to cleaner energy.

The project, to be located at Bole, will begin with an initial 50MW phase in 2027, the Board Chairman of Cenpower, Mr Samuel Nana Brew-Butler, has announced.

He made this known at the company's 10th anniversary celebration at Kpone in the Greater Accra Region, held on the theme: "Powering Ghana's Future through Reliable and Sustainable Power Generation".

Mr Brew-Butler also disclosed plans to install between three and five megawatts of rooftop and car park solar capacity at the company's existing facility by 2027.

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He said the investments formed part of Cenpower's long-term vision to combine conventional power generation with renewable energy and battery storage.

Reflecting on the company's journey, Mr Brew-Butler said it had overcome several challenges, including delays, financial difficulties and uncertainty, to reach its current position.

He said the government's efforts to address debts in the energy sector and improve payments to independent power producers (IPPs) had helped restore investor confidence.

He commended the government for maintaining the cash waterfall mechanism, which he said had improved transparency and payment discipline in the sector.

The Vice-President, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, who was the guest of honour, commended Cenpower for demonstrating the capacity of Ghanaian entrepreneurs to lead major infrastructure projects.

She said the company had shown how local businesses could mobilise international investment, technical expertise and strategic partnerships to support national development.

Professor Opoku-Agyemang stressed that reliable electricity was essential to industrial growth, business expansion and the successful implementation of the government's 24-Hour Economy agenda.

She said the government had taken steps to address the financial challenges facing the energy sector.

"These included settling outstanding arrears owed to independent power producers and gas suppliers, restoring the World Bank's guarantee for the Sankofa gas project and renegotiating power purchase agreements," she said.

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She explained that the measures were intended to reduce the financial burden on the sector, improve investor confidence and ensure a reliable electricity supply.

In a speech read on his behalf, the Minister of Energy and Green Transition, Dr John Abdulai Jinapor, said the government's renegotiation of agreements with nine independent power producers had secured about $250 million in immediate savings.

He said the government had also restructured about $1.1 billion in legacy obligations for settlement between 2026 and 2028.

Dr Jinapor added that Cenpower received about $59 million in 2025 as part of payments towards outstanding obligations in the energy sector.