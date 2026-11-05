South Africa: Government Thanks South Africans for Participating in Elections

The 2026 Local Government Elections results process continues to advance, with 24% of votes counted nationally. These are the results at 10am SAST on November 5, 2026.

Government has expressed its sincere appreciation to all South Africans, especially registered voters who turned out in large numbers to exercise their democratic right to vote in the 2026 Local Government Elections.

"While we celebrate the participation of millions of South Africans in this important democratic process, government conveys its deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones during the electioneering period. We also wish those affected strength and comfort during this difficult time," Deputy Government Spokesperson William Baloyi said.

This comes as National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola on Wednesday said police are dealing with serious crimes, including murders reported in KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape.

READ | Police investigate 14 election-related cases

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South Africans went to the polls on Wednesday for the Local Government Elections to elect representatives to municipal councils. The elections allowed citizens to influence local governance and hold elected representatives accountable for addressing service delivery challenges and improving quality of life in communities.

Government also commended the Independent Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) for its continued efforts to ensure a free, fair and credible election.

"Government reaffirms its confidence in the IEC and recognises its important role in administering the country's electoral processes and safeguarding democracy.

"Government also extends its appreciation to law enforcement agencies who worked tirelessly to maintain peace, stability and public order throughout the election period," Baloyi said in a statement on Wednesday night.

Government further thanked all employers who released employees to vote and acknowledged individuals and organisations that, through acts of kindness and generosity, assisted voters while they waited in queues to cast their ballots.

"These gestures of goodwill reflect the spirit of Ubuntu. As the country concludes this important democratic exercise, government calls on all South Africans to continue upholding the principles of unity and social cohesion.

"Democracy does not end at the ballot box; it requires continued citizen participation, accountability and constructive engagement to ensure that local government delivers on its mandate," he said.

Government reiterated its commitment to working with all sectors of society to strengthen local governance, advance inclusive development and build safe, sustainable and resilient communities.