Egypt/Mali: Match Stats - As Far Face Usfas Bamako in Group B At CAF Women's Champions League Egypt 2026

Defending champions AS FAR of Morocco and Mali's USFAS Bamako will both seek their first points at the CAF Women's Champions League Egypt 2026 when they meet at the Suez Canal Stadium in Ismailia on Thursday, 5 November (14h00 local time / 12h00 GMT).

AS FAR lost 3-2 to tournament debutants Kawempe Muslim Ladies in their opening game, while USFAS were beaten 5-1 by Ampem Darkoa. The teams also met in the 2025 group stage, when AS FAR won 2-0.

MATCH FACTS

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· This is the second meeting between AS FAR and USFAS Bamako at the CAF Women's Champions League finals.

· Their previous encounter came on 11 November 2025 in Group A, with AS FAR winning 2-0. Zineb Redouani converted a penalty in the 45th minute before Hajar Said added the second goal in the 90th minute.

· This will be AS FAR's third match against Malian opposition at the finals. They also beat AS Mandé 2-0 in their final group game in 2023, through a fifth-minute own goal from Fatou Dembélé and a 37th-minute penalty from Fatima Zahra Tagnaout.

· AS FAR have won both their previous matches against Malian clubs by 2-0 scorelines.

· AS FAR have not previously won their first two meetings with any opponent they have faced more than once at the finals. Their records in initial meetings with returning opponents include a draw and a win against Mamelodi Sundowns, a win and a loss against TP Mazembe, and a win and a draw against FC Masar.

· TP Mazembe and FC Masar avoided defeat in their second matches against AS FAR. Mazembe lost to AS FAR in the 2024 group stage but won the final, while Masar lost the 2024 semi-final before drawing their 2025 group match.

· USFAS will become the fourth opponent AS FAR have faced at least twice at the finals, after TP Mazembe, Mamelodi Sundowns and FC Masar.

· The two opening Group B matches produced 11 goals: five in AS FAR's 3-2 defeat to Kawempe and six in USFAS Bamako's 5-1 defeat to Ampem Darkoa.

· The 11 goals scored in Group B's opening two fixtures were the highest total for a group on the first matchday of the 2026 competition.

PAST CAF WOMEN'S CHAMPIONS LEAGUE MEETING

· 11 November 2025 (Group A): USFAS Bamako 0-2 AS FAR (Zineb Redouani 45' pen, Hajar Said 90').

AS FAR - KEY STATISTICS

· AS FAR lost their opening Group B match 3-2 to Kawempe Muslim Ladies.

· They became the fourth consecutive defending champions to lose their opening game at the finals.

· It was AS FAR's second opening-match defeat as defending champions, having also lost 2-1 to Ghana's Ampem Darkoa in 2023.

· The defeat was the second time AS FAR had lost a group match after scoring first, following their 2-1 loss to Ampem Darkoa in 2023. They have won eight of the 10 group matches in which they have scored the opening goal.

· AS FAR have never lost successive group-stage matches at the finals.

· Their only run of successive group matches without a win came in 2021, when they lost to Vihiga Queens in their second match before drawing 0-0 with Mamelodi Sundowns in their third.

· Defeat against USFAS could leave AS FAR facing group-stage elimination for the first time.

· AS FAR's record in their second group match at the finals is P5 W4 D0 L1.

· They lost their second group match 2-0 to Kenya's Vihiga Queens in 2021 but have since won their corresponding fixture at four successive editions: Green Buffaloes 2-1 (2022), Huracanes 1-0 (2023), TP Mazembe 3-1 (2024) and USFAS Bamako 2-0 (2025).

· AS FAR conceded three goals in a finals match for the first time against Kawempe.

· They conceded three times from six shots on target against Kawempe.

· AS FAR faced four shots on target after half-time against Kawempe and conceded all three goals in the second half.

· Goalkeeper Khadija Er-Rmichi conceded three goals in a finals match for the first time. She has kept 15 clean sheets at the competition.

· Fatima Zahra Tagnaout scored her sixth goal at the finals when she put AS FAR ahead against Kawempe.

· Tagnaout has scored at four editions. Her goal against Kawempe was only her second from open play; her previous four goals came from penalties.

· She had previously scored at the 2021, 2022 and 2023 editions.

· Tagnaout has scored in five finals matches for AS FAR. The club won the previous four in which she scored before losing to Kawempe.

· Doha El Madani converted a penalty for AS FAR's second goal against Kawempe, taking her finals tally to seven. It was her first finals goal since scoring five in 2024.

· El Madani is the tournament's joint leading scorer, alongside Mamelodi Sundowns' Melinda Kgadiete, with seven goals.

· El Madani's seven goals are the most by an AS FAR player at the finals, one ahead of Ibtissam Jraidi and Tagnaout, who each have six.

· AS FAR conceded three second-half goals against Kawempe, only the second time they had conceded more than once in a half at the finals. They also conceded twice after the break in their 2-1 defeat to Ampem Darkoa in 2023.

USFAS BAMAKO - KEY STATISTICS

· USFAS Bamako lost their opener 5-1 to Ampem Darkoa, their heaviest defeat at the finals.

· They conceded four goals across three matches in 2025 but have already let in five at the 2026 finals.

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· USFAS have scored in three of their four matches at the finals.

· The four-goal defeat to Ampem Darkoa was the heaviest suffered by a Malian club at the finals.

· USFAS became the third club to concede five goals in a finals match. Mamelodi Sundowns defeated Wadi Degla 5-0 in the 2022 group stage, while FC Masar beat FC 15 de Agosto 5-0 in 2025.

· They have gone three matches without a win (D1 L2) since beating FC 15 de Agosto in their opening group game in 2025.

· USFAS have never previously lost consecutive matches at the finals.

· They have conceded in all four of their finals matches and are yet to keep a clean sheet.

· USFAS scored first against Ampem Darkoa but lost 5-1. They have failed to win their last two matches after taking the lead (D1 L1).

· Oumou Koné scored against Ampem Darkoa, taking her individual tally at the finals to five.

· Koné has scored at three editions, having also found the net in 2021 and 2025.

· Koné has scored USFAS' last two goals at the finals.

· USFAS faced eight shots on target against Ampem Darkoa and conceded five goals.

· They registered five shots on target in their opening defeat.