South Africa/Cameroon: CAF Women's Champions League - Sundowns Edge Lekie to Move Top of Group a

Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies secured a crucial 2-1 victory over Cameroonian side Lekie FC on Matchday 2 of the CAF Women's Champions League, moving the two-time champions to the top of Group B.

Refilwe Tholakele opened the scoring for Sundowns in the 42nd minute, finishing off an assist from Ronnel Donnelly to give the South African side a 1-0 advantage at half-time.

Lekie responded after the break and found their equaliser through substitute Nakoma Shalom, who converted an opportunity created by Ajara Nchout to bring the contest level at 1-1.

With the match heading towards a draw, Sundowns found a late winner in the 88th minute when Lekie's Yvana Yakana Makana inadvertently turned the ball into her own net, handing the South African champions all three points.

The result lifts Sundowns to the summit of Group B, strengthening their position in the race for a place in the knockout stages.

The defeat leaves Lekie at the bottom of the group with one match remaining, making their final fixture crucial to their hopes of progressing.

Sundowns will now look to build on this result as they continue their pursuit of a third CAF Women's Champions League title.