Nigeria: Olympic Eagles Step Up Preparations With Friendly Against Grassrunners FC

The encounter forms part of the team's build-up programme ahead of their crucial two-legged qualifying battle against the Democratic Republic of Congo...

Nigeria's U-23 national team, the Olympic Eagles, will continue their preparations for the 2028 Olympic Games qualifiers with a friendly encounter against Nigeria National League (NNL) side Grassrunners FC.

The match is scheduled for Friday, 6 November, at the Remo Stars Stadium in Ikenne, with kick-off set for 3:00 pm.

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The encounter forms part of the team's build-up programme ahead of their crucial two-legged qualifying battle against the Democratic Republic of Congo, as the technical crew looks to put the players through another competitive test before the decisive fixtures.

With qualification for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic football tournament at stake, the coaching staff will be keen to assess the squad's overall readiness, paying particular attention to the players' fitness, tactical understanding and ability to execute the team's plans.

The meeting with Grassrunners FC will also give home-based players in camp another chance to impress and strengthen their chances of securing places in the squad for the qualifiers.

Taking on an NNL opponent is expected to offer the Olympic Eagles a useful examination, allowing the coaches to assess how well the players combine as a unit while identifying areas that require improvement.

Beyond the result, the focus will be on building cohesion, improving match sharpness and ensuring the team is better prepared for the challenge awaiting them against DR Congo.

The friendly represents another important step in Nigeria's campaign to secure a place at the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles, United States.