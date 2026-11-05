Africa: CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe Congratulates Nigeria's 'Flamingos' Following Their Historic Qualification to the Final of the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Morocco 2026

The President of the Confédération Africaine de Football ("CAF") Dr Patrice Motsepe has congratulated Nigeria Women's U-17 National Team after they qualified for the Final of the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Morocco 2026.

Dr Motsepe said Nigeria's Flamingos have made Africa and CAF proud by achieving this historic milestone.

President Motsepe will travel to Rabat, Morocco to watch The Flamingos against Japan in the Final on Saturday, 7 November 2026 at 18h30 local time / GMT.

Nigeria stunned Brazil in the semi-finals, defeating the South Americans 3-1 on Wednesday to reach their first ever FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup decider. The win against Brazil marked a significant milestone for Nigeria and African Football.

It is the first time a team from the continent has reached the Final of the competition. Ghana finished third in 2012, as did Nigeria in 2022. Both defeated Germany in the bronze medal match.

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