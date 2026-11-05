Africa: CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe Congratulates Nigeria's 'Flamingos' Following Their Historic Qualification to the Final of the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Morocco 2026

5 November 2026
Confederation of African Football (Egypt)

The President of the Confédération Africaine de Football ("CAF") Dr Patrice Motsepe has congratulated Nigeria Women's U-17 National Team after they qualified for the Final of the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Morocco 2026.

Dr Motsepe said Nigeria's Flamingos have made Africa and CAF proud by achieving this historic milestone.

President Motsepe will travel to Rabat, Morocco to watch The Flamingos against Japan in the Final on Saturday, 7 November 2026 at 18h30 local time / GMT.

Nigeria stunned Brazil in the semi-finals, defeating the South Americans 3-1 on Wednesday to reach their first ever FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup decider. The win against Brazil marked a significant milestone for Nigeria and African Football.

It is the first time a team from the continent has reached the Final of the competition. Ghana finished third in 2012, as did Nigeria in 2022. Both defeated Germany in the bronze medal match.

For further Enquiries:

communications@cafonline.com

CAF Communications

Read the original article on CAF.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Confederation of African Football. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.