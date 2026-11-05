Gambia: Focus On Nomination

editorial

On November 3, 2026 the country began to follow the nomination of those who aspire to be the president of the Republic of The Gambia. One woman and three men have so far submitted their nomination papers. All of them have been asked to go back and regularize some of their nomination documents. One person could not complete the nomination process because of failure to pay the deposit of one million dalasi into the IEC account. GAP was scheduled to submit its candidate but informed the IEC that it couldn't.

The IEC has a very busy schedule and would have to scrutinise 5000 times 27 names of registered voters who have endorsed the 27 aspiring candidates. It also has to go through all documents required by law to be submitted by the candidates such as income tax clearance and assets declaration. It is therefore not clear how many candidates will pass the test.

The whole country is watching. The future of the country is at stake. The countdown has started and soon it will be the turn of the people. Foroyaa will continue to monitor developments for onward transmission to the people.