Nigeria: Tomi Falade Leads Nigerian Writers to 2026 Helsinki Book Fair

At the exhibition, Nigerian creatives displayed literary works, fine art and traditional crafts.

Nigerian writer and journalist Tomi Falade took African literature, visual arts and traditional crafts to an international audience at the 2026 Helsinki Book Fair in Finland, leading a delegation of Nigerian creatives to the event.

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Ms Falade said this in a statement she sent to PREMIUM TIMES on Wednesday, adding that the exhibition drew interest from Finnish residents and Nigerians in the diaspora.

The exhibition ran for four days, from 22 to 25 October, at the Messukeskus Exhibition Centre, where Nigerian creatives displayed literary works, fine art and traditional crafts. The event coincided with the Helsinki Food and Wine Festival.

The delegation, which Africans and the African-Europeans Association (AFAES ry), a Helsinki-based multicultural non-profit organisation, invited, turned Stand 7f118 into an interactive space to showcase African heritage.

Ms Falade, an author whose works explore indigenous history, introduced four titles to readers in the Nordic region.

The collection featured three historical dramas: "ỌLỌ́BÙN: Matriarch of Ondo, Mother of Legacy", "Orompotoniyun: 12 Nights For A Crown" and "Alayemore: The Twice-Crowned King". She also showcased her contemporary short story collection, "Dates From Hell."

While she initially feared that language differences might limit the books' appeal to non-English-speaking visitors, Ms Falade said the response exceeded expectations.

According to her, some attendees bought digital copies of the books through Amazon.

She said: "As much as I knew that I would find an audience in Europe, I was worried for the non-English readers. Surprisingly, that was no problem.

"Many of those at the fair were so in love with the books that they even insisted on buying the eBooks that are available on Amazon."

Finnish editions

She also said her sister, Oluwafunmilayo Falade, is working with Finnish publishers to ensure her books reach Finnish-speaking audiences through editions written entirely in the language.

She noted that African storytelling remains alive and continues to evolve, expand and connect people.

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"Because of the level of acceptance of our literature, my sister, Oluwafunmilayo Falade, is in talks with a couple of Finnish publishers to see how we might produce copies entirely in Finnish so that we can widen the audience even more.

"African stories are alive, and when something is alive, it doesn't sit still; it moves, it grows, and it connects."

Before the main book fair, Ms Falade joined a panel of speakers at a diplomatic event organised by the Council of Moroccans in Finland on 21 October at the International School of Vantaa.

At the event, she discussed "The Cultural Dimensions of Regional Development in Africa" alongside international figures, including Morocco's Mohammed Laraki, Finland's Ari Petäjävaara and Mohamed Montasir of the Middle East.

She highlighted the importance of culture in promoting sustainable development across Africa, describing it as a vital link between communities and regions.

Nigerian delegation

The Nigerian delegation also brought together professionals from different creative fields. Among them was London-based Nollywood pioneer and playwright Christopher Iheuwa, who showcased his work, "The Quest."

Lawyer, professional editor and digital publishing strategist Oluwafunmilayo supported the delegation alongside renowned Nigerian visual artist Abolore Sobayo, whose artworks formed a major attraction at the exhibition.

Fatima Usman and her team at AFAES ry organised the cultural showcase, which highlighted the growing international interest in authentic African narratives and efforts to introduce indigenous storytelling to wider audiences.