Ghana: Parliament to Introduce Biometric Attendance, Electronic Voting Systems

PARLIAMENT is to introduce a fully biometric attendance system for Members of Parliament (MPs), replacing the traditional paper-based register, as part of efforts to strengthen accountability, transparency and efficiency in parliamentary proceedings.

Under the new arrangement, MPs will be required to record their attendance through designated biometric consoles, with the traditional attendance register no longer circulated for signatures.

The Speaker of Parliament, Mr Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, who announced this in his welcome remarks at the First Sitting of the Third Meeting of the Second Session of the Ninth Parliament on Tuesday, said the system would ensure accurate, reliable and verifiable records of MPs' attendance.

He said the biometric attendance system formed part of a series of administrative and technological upgrades being introduced by the Parliamentary Service to improve the efficiency, accuracy and effectiveness of parliamentary proceedings.

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Mr Bagbin said the system would also reinforce the values of discipline, accountability and transparency which must characterise the work of Parliament.

He urged MPs to complete the necessary enrolment process to facilitate the implementation of the system, disclosing that only 258 out of the 276 MPs had so far completed their biometric registration.

He further directed the Whips of both caucuses to ensure that each MP was allocated a designated seat by the end of the week to facilitate the effective implementation of the electronic attendance system.

In addition to the biometric attendance system, Mr Bagbin said Parliament intended to deploy and pilot an electronic voting system to expedite decision-making, improve efficiency in voting and minimise errors associated with the manual counting of votes.

He described the proposed electronic voting system as user-friendly and assured MPs who were not technologically inclined that the necessary technical support would be provided to enable them to operate it with ease.

Mr Bagbin, therefore, urged MPs to embrace the technological reforms and cooperate with the Parliamentary Service to ensure a smooth transition from manual processes to a modern, efficient and digital parliamentary system.

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"Technology is no longer an optional convenience in the administration of a modern legislature. It is an essential instrument for improving effectiveness, strengthening accountability and enhancing the quality of parliamentary service delivery," he said.

On the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in parliamentary and government business, Mr Bagbin said he had directed the Clerk to Parliament to engage the Minister of Communication, Digital Technology and Innovation, the National Communications Authority (NCA) and other technical consultants to develop a plan of action for the responsible use of AI in the conduct of government business.

BY BENJAMIN ARCTON-TETTEY

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