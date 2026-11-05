Ghana: Stroke Cases Surge in the Last Five Years... Young Adults Worst Affected

STROKE cases recorded in Ghana have risen by 52 per cent between 2020 and 2025, with the condition increasingly affecting people between the ages of 30 and 49 years.

The Programme Manager for Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) at the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Dr Wallace Ollenu, who disclosed this, said 29,483 stroke cases were recorded last year, up from 26,780 in 2024, representing a 10.1 per cent increase.

He identified hypertension as a major risk factor driving the rising number of stroke cases in the country, urging the public to take regular screening seriously and adhere to prescribed treatment when diagnosed.

Dr Ollenu was speaking at a webinar organised by the Stroke Association Support Network-Ghana (SASNET) and partners yesterday to mark World Stroke Day on the theme: "From Data to Action: Addressing Ghana's Escalating Stroke Epidemic".

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Citing findings from a 2022 Ghanaian hospital cohort study, he said nearly half (49.7 per cent) of stroke patients died within one year of admission, highlighting the serious socio-economic implications for the families of patients undergoing treatment.

The Programme Manager said the rising stroke burden underscored the need for strengthened efforts by all stakeholders to prevent stroke and improve care for those affected.

He outlined measures by the GHS to tackle the surge, including updating its NCD treatment guidelines, especially on hypertension and diabetes, to improve responses from the primary healthcare level.

Again, he said the Service was intensifying screening, community engagement and public sensitisation to identify people at risk before complications developed.

"We have also found evidence that nurse-led follow-up improves control and treatment outcomes among stroke survivors, so we are training our nurses to do that and also deploying patient navigators to identify people with health conditions in the communities and link them to treatment and care," he said.

Dr Ollenu called for increased resources, retooling and health system strengthening while urging members of the public to adopt healthier lifestyles, undertake regular medical checks and adhere to prescribed treatment to minimise complications of stroke.

Speaking on behalf of the Chief Director of the Ministry of Health, Dr Mavis Sakyi said stroke should be treated as a national health priority, requiring a comprehensive response covering prevention, emergency treatment, rehabilitation and palliative care.

She expressed the Ministry's commitment to improving access to stroke care through the provision of critical equipment to health facilities, strengthening referral systems, removing financial barriers and ensuring a more equitable distribution of healthcare professionals.

Dr Sakyi urged Ghanaians to know their blood pressure and blood sugar levels, remain physically active and seek immediate medical attention when stroke is suspected.

"The Ministry reaffirms its commitment to leading this response to ensure that nobody is left behind," she said.

Stroke occurs when blood supply to part of the brain is interrupted or when a blood vessel in the brain ruptures, causing damage to brain cells.

Warning signs may include sudden facial drooping, weakness or numbness in an arm or leg, particularly on one side of the body, and difficulty speaking or understanding speech.

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Others are sudden loss of vision, dizziness and difficulty with balance or coordination.

Health experts advise the public to use the "FAST" approach to recognise stroke: check for Facial drooping, Arm weakness and Speech difficulties, and remember that Time is of the essence - seek immediate medical attention.

They cautioned against assuming that affected persons are merely tired or need rest, noting that delays in reaching hospital could worsen brain damage.

BY ABIGAIL ANNOH

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