Ghana: Traffitech-Gh - Motorists Must Check Notification Comes From Official Sender - Police

4 November 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme

The Ghana Police Service has begun automated enforcement of road traffic laws under a new system dubbed Traffitech-GH.

In a statement signed by the Director-General of Public Affairs, Deputy Commissioner of Police Grace Ansah-Akrofi, the Service said the project officially took effect on November 1, 2026.

The system is being implemented by the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD).

Under the initiative, motorists who commit traffic offences will receive an Electronic Notice of Violation (ENV).

The Police said motorists must first check that the notification comes from the official Sender ID, GPS-MTTD, adding that genuine notifications will not be sent from an ordinary mobile phone number.

Motorists are to open the ENV to confirm the vehicle's photograph and number plate, as well as the location, date and time of the offence, and watch the video where available.

According to the police, payments can be made through the NIB Payment Portal.

The Police cautioned motorists and vehicle owners to remain vigilant against fraud and never pay a traffic fine into a personal mobile money number or through any unofficial account.

The Service expressed appreciation to the general public, particularly motorists, vehicle owners and transport operators, for their cooperation in promoting safer roads and ensuring compliance with road traffic laws.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

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