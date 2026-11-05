Ghana: Sam George Meets Defence Minister, Military High Command Over Ningo-Prampram Operation

Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram and Minister for Communications and Digital Innovation, Samuel Nartey George, has met with the Minister for Defence to discuss matters arising from a joint military/police operation in his constituency.

The meeting, held this morning, was also attended by the Chief of Defence Staff and the three Service Commanders.

According to Sam George, the High Command raised concerns about portions of a video in which he addressed his constituents following last Tuesday's incident, during which several residents were assaulted and three others sustained gunshot wounds.

He said the meeting was frank and cordial.

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"I assured the High Command that my remarks were never intended as an attack on the Ghana Armed Forces, an institution I hold in the highest regard, as I stated in that same address," he said.

He added that he expressed understanding at how his remarks were received by the larger Army fraternity and agreed to work closer with the Minister for Defence in future situations.

"My concern was, and remains, the conduct of the personnel involved in the incident and the harm my constituents suffered," he stressed.

As Member of Parliament, Sam George said he has a duty to speak up for the people who elected him, and he will always do so.

He said he is encouraged by the Chief of Defence Staff's commitment to open an investigation into the matter, and trusts it will be thorough and that its outcome will be made known.

"I thank my colleague, the Minister for Defence, for his swift intervention. I look forward to working with him and the Military High Command to ensure that the rights of the people of Ningo-Prampram are protected, and that the integrity and proud image of our Ghana Armed Forces are upheld," he said.

He urged his constituents to remain calm, cooperate fully with the investigation, and allow the process to run its course.